SOFTBALL

Patrick County goes 1-1 at FCHS

The Patrick County High School softball team defeated William Byrd High School in a walkoff, and fell to Staunton River High School on Saturday in the Battle of the Bases tournament at Franklin County High School.

McKenzie Holt won Game 1 against William Byrd with 14 strikeouts. Journey Moore, Lauren Fulcher, Alexis Knight, and Kayleigh Gusler each had two hits, and Samantha Harris had a walkoff solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In Game 2, Kursten Hylton started on the mound in the 11-4 loss to Staunton River. Moore had two hits. Fulcher, Holt, and Knight each had RBIs, and Emma Nickelston and Bryley Pike each had hits.

The Cougars (4-3) went back on the road on Monday to take on Floyd County High School. They'll return home on Wednesday to take on Tunstall in Piedmont District play. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

P&HCC 15, Combine Academy 0

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team had a decisive 15-0 road win over Combine Academy on Saturday.

Johnboy Rittenhouse (Fluvanna Co. HS) was 2-4 at the plate and had a walk for P&HCC, scoring three runs and stealing five bases in the win. Kyle Fields (Rustburg HS) scored two runs and had four RBIs, and Bobby Lane (IMG Academy) had a triple and two walks, scored two runs, and had two RBIs.

Four pitchers combined for the shutout for the Patriots. Jordan Irizarry (Princess Anne HS) struck out seven and walked one in four innings of work. Jack McDowell (Tallwood HS), William Rice (Nansemond-Suffolk HS), and Alex Kanipe (Radford HS) each threw one scoreless inning.

The Patriots were scheduled to play two more games against Combine on Sunday, but both were canceled due to inclement weather.

P&HCC (13-7) will travel to Gaston College, in Dallas, North Carolina, on Tuesday for a single game beginning at 4 p.m.

P&HCC 202 650 00 - 15 5 1

CA 000 000 00 - 0 1 2

P&HCC hitting: Andrew Barrese 0-2, RBI, R; Matthew Best 0-2, 2BB, 2R, 2SB; Johnboy Rittenhouse 2-4, BB, 3R, 5SB; Landon Abrahamson 0-2, 4BB, 2SB; Kyle Fields 1-4, BB, 2R, 4RBI, 2SB; Bobby Lane 1-3, 2BB, 3B, 2R, 2RBI; Aidan Cunningham 0-4, BB, R, 2RBI; Trey Shelton 0-1, BB, RBI, 2SB; Luke Roberts 0-1, BB, R; Andrew Kightlinger 0-1, 2BB, RBI, SB; Brendan Burke 1-2, HR, 2RBI

P&HCC pitching: Jordan Irizarry 4IP, BB, 7K; Jack McDowell IP, H, B; William Rice IP, K; Alex Kanipe IP, K

MEN'S SOCCER

P&HCC goes unbeaten in preseason weekend

The Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer team took on two NCAA Division I schools, and one NCAA Division II school in preseason action over the weekend, and came away with a win and two ties.

The Patriots started the weekend with a 2-0 win over Shippensburg University, a DII school out of Pennsylvania. The game was played at James Madison University.

Enrique Jacobs and Nicolas Blanc each had one goal for P&HCC in the win.

P&HCC followed with a 1-1 draw against JMU. Chris Rosales scored the lone goal for the Patriots.

The weekend concluded with a 0-0 tie at Virginia Military Institute on Sunday.

The Patriots will continue the spring preseason on April 15 with games against NCAA Division I Presbyterian College, and and NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey College.