 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area scores from Tuesday: Bassett soccer sweeps Patrick County in Stuart
0 comments
editor's pick

Area scores from Tuesday: Bassett soccer sweeps Patrick County in Stuart

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS SOCCER

Bassett 6, Patrick County 5 (2 OT)

Jennifer Telles scored the game-winning goal for Bassett, her fourth of the night, to lead the Bengals to a 6-5 double overtime victory over Patrick County in Stuart Tuesday night in both team's season openers.

Alanis Osgood and Stephianna Williams added a goal and two assists each. Aliviah Fulcher had eight saves in goal.

Bassett (1-0) will go back on the road Friday to Tunstall for a 5:30 p.m. game.

Patrick County (0-1) will get more than a week off before travelling to Halifax County on May 6 for a 7:15 p.m. game.

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 3, Patrick County 2

Atzel Garcia scored the game-winning goal for Bassett in the 68th minute on an assists by David Clark to lead the Bengals to a 3-2 win over Patrick County in both team's season openers Tuesday in Stuart.

D'Andre McGill scored a goal in the eighth minute and Jesus Espana scored in the 14th to give Bassett a 2-0 lead early. 

Daniel Silva scored a goal for Patrick County in the 65th minutes. 

Alex Hernandez had two saves in goal for the Bengals. Martin Morse had eight saves for the Cougars. 

Bassett (1-0) will play its home opener on Friday against Tunstall at 7 p.m.

Patrick County (0-1) will get more than a week off before travelling to Halifax County on May 6 for a 5:30 p.m. game.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School

Area Scores

Patrick County baseball and softball opened the season with wins, plus other at scores from around the area Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert