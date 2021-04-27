Area scores from Tuesday: Bassett soccer sweeps Patrick County in Stuart

GIRLS SOCCER

Bassett 6, Patrick County 5 (2 OT)

Jennifer Telles scored the game-winning goal for Bassett, her fourth of the night, to lead the Bengals to a 6-5 double overtime victory over Patrick County in Stuart Tuesday night in both team's season openers.

Alanis Osgood and Stephianna Williams added a goal and two assists each. Aliviah Fulcher had eight saves in goal.

Bassett (1-0) will go back on the road Friday to Tunstall for a 5:30 p.m. game.

Patrick County (0-1) will get more than a week off before travelling to Halifax County on May 6 for a 7:15 p.m. game.

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 3, Patrick County 2

Atzel Garcia scored the game-winning goal for Bassett in the 68th minute on an assists by David Clark to lead the Bengals to a 3-2 win over Patrick County in both team's season openers Tuesday in Stuart.

D'Andre McGill scored a goal in the eighth minute and Jesus Espana scored in the 14th to give Bassett a 2-0 lead early.

Daniel Silva scored a goal for Patrick County in the 65th minutes.