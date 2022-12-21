Area Scores from Tuesday, December 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Stokes 69, Patrick County 57

The Patrick County High School boys basketball team attempted a comeback in the second half of Tuesday’s game in Stuart, but they couldn’t erase an early deficit to visiting North Stokes, falling 69-57.

North Stokes led 37-24 at the half. The Cougars cut into the lead in the third, going into the final frame trailing, 54-44.

Jai Penn led PCHS with 17 points, and David Smith added 16.

Samuel Collins led the Vikings with 32 points, and Will Greer added 18.

Both squads knocked down eight 3-pointers as a team. Penn led the Cougars with three.

“Our kids played hard,” Cougars coach Brian Chitwood said in an email. “They beat us by 33 points at their place. Tonight’s game was a five point lead by North Stokes after the first quarter. Our student-athletes battled back and were down by three points midway through the fourth quarter.”

PCHS (4-5) returned home on Wednesday to take on Floyd County High School. Results were too late for publication. The Cougars will take time off for the holidays before returning to play on January 3 when they travel to Magna Vista.

NSHS 20 – 17 – 17 – 15 --- 69

PCHS 15 – 9 – 20 – 13 --- 57

Patrick County (4-5) – Penn 17, Nelson 8, Wimbush 2, Smith 16, Hagwood 9, Stoval 5

North Stokes (9-1) – Brandon 3, Jamison 5, Conner 2, Collins 32, Cole 2, Mabe 7, Greer 18

Floyd County 67, Bassett 56

The Bassett High School boys basketball team dropped a non-district contest at Floyd County High School, on Tuesday, 67-56.

The Bengals (2-5) were back at home on Wednesday for another non-district game against William Byrd. Results were too late for publication. They’ll take time off for the holidays before returning to play on January 3 with a Piedmont District home game against Mecklenburg County High School.

Magna Vista 72, Chatham 61

The Magna Vista boys basketball team picked up a second win in as many day, defeating Chatham High School, 72-61, on Tuesday in Ridgeway.

Magna Vista had three players in double figure scoring. Javin Hairston had 23 points, Traquan Hairston had 17, and Jaken Ford had 11. Christian Millner added seven points and a team-high 18 rebounds.

Chatham was led by Jonovan Coles with 33 points.

The Warriors (3-7) will next travel to Floyd County High School on December 28 for a 7 p.m. non-district game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 66, Staunton River 37

The Magna Vista girls basketball team defeated Staunton River High School, on Tuesday, 66-37, in the Knights Winter Basketball Classic at Cave Spring High School.

The Warriors were led by Kaylee Hughes and Miranda Reynolds with 14 points each. Deedee Giggetts added 13, and SaMya Williams had eight.

Magna Vista returned to Cave Spring on Wednesday to take on E.C. Glass. Results were too late for publication. The Warriors (4-5) will stay at Cave Spring on Thursday for a 2 p.m. contest against William Byrd.

BOYS BASKETBALL (Monday)

Magna Vista 56, McMichael (N.C.) 52

On Monday night, the Magna Vista boys basketball team defeated McMichael High School, 56-52, in overtime in Ridgeway.

Warriors junior Ethan Stockton made a free throw with no time on the clock to force overtime.

The Warriors were led by Javin Hairston with 37 points, and Jaken Ford with 11 points, and 10 rebounds.

Magna Vista improved to 2-7 on the year with the win.