Area scores from Tuesday, May 11

Magna Vista (3-0) will return home to Smith River Sports Complex on Friday to take on Patrick County at 5:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Tunstall 4, Magna Vista 0

Tunstall scored two runs in the first inning of Tuesday's game, and held Magna Vista scoreless the rest of the way in a 4-0 in at Tunstall High School.

Magna Vista had just four hits in the game, all from four different players. Hunter Powell started the game on the mound for the Warriors, allowing six hits, four runs, and three earned runs with seven strikeouts and fours walks.

Magna Vista will travel to Stuart on Friday to take on Patrick County at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tunstall 11, Magna Vista 10

Tunstall hit a walk-off triple in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to defeat Magna Vista's softball team 11-10 at Tunstall High School.

Tunstall was leading 5-0 until top of the third. Magna Vista scored once in the bottom of the inning, two more in the fourth, and five in the top of the sixth to go up 8-5. Tunstall scored five in the bottom of the sixth to go back up 10-8, then Magna Vista plated two in the top of the seventh to tie it 10-10.