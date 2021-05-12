Area scores from Tuesday, May 11

BOYS SOCCER
Magna Vista 3, Tunstall 2 (OT)
Down 2-1 late in Tuesday's game at Smith River Sports Complex, Magna Vista tied the score, and eventually won in overtime to defeat Tunstall 3-2 and stay unbeaten.
Emmanuel Perez scored the game-winning goal for the Warriors in the first overtime on an assist by Wil Gardner. Gardner scored the tying goal on an assist by Reeves Stowe ate in regulation to force overtime.
Perez also scored the first goal, also on an assist by Gardner.
Daizhawn Giggetts had six saves in goal for the Warriors.
Magna Vista improves to 4-0 on the year. They'll travel to Stuart on Friday to take on Patrick County at 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Magna Vista 5, Tunstall 0
Magna Vista's girls soccer team remained unbeaten with a 5-0 win over Tunstall at Tunstall High School Tuesday.
Brianna Bitz and Morgan Smith had two goals each for the Warriors. Shanyah Spencer added the fiffth goal, and Alondra Vera and Camille Underwood added assists. Xitlalli Mena had one save in goal and Leah Penn had two saves.
Tunstall goalie Evelyn Balderama had nine saves. The Trojans had six shots on goal in the contest.
Magna Vista (3-0) will return home to Smith River Sports Complex on Friday to take on Patrick County at 5:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Tunstall 4, Magna Vista 0
Tunstall scored two runs in the first inning of Tuesday's game, and held Magna Vista scoreless the rest of the way in a 4-0 in at Tunstall High School.
Magna Vista had just four hits in the game, all from four different players. Hunter Powell started the game on the mound for the Warriors, allowing six hits, four runs, and three earned runs with seven strikeouts and fours walks.
Magna Vista will travel to Stuart on Friday to take on Patrick County at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Tunstall 11, Magna Vista 10
Tunstall hit a walk-off triple in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to defeat Magna Vista's softball team 11-10 at Tunstall High School.
Tunstall was leading 5-0 until top of the third. Magna Vista scored once in the bottom of the inning, two more in the fourth, and five in the top of the sixth to go up 8-5. Tunstall scored five in the bottom of the sixth to go back up 10-8, then Magna Vista plated two in the top of the seventh to tie it 10-10.
In the bottom of seventh, Magna Vista got the first two Trojans out, then the next batter got a slap single, and scored one batter later on a first pitch hit to the left-center for the game-winner.
McKenzie Vaught led the way for Magna Vista with four hits including a double with two runs scored and two RBIs. Carlee Ashworth added two hits including a double with two runs scored and an RBI. Kaylee Hughes had three hits including two doubles and a run scored, and Samiah Clark added two runs.
Hughes also started on the mound for the Warriors, going five innings with three strikeouts. She allowed seven hits and five earned runs. Abby Bender pitched 1 2/3 innings for the Warriors, and she had a triple and scored a run at the plate.
Magna Vista (1-3) will travel to Stuart on Friday to take on Patrick County at 5 p.m.