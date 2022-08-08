Area Scores: Halifax wins first PD golf match of fall

In the first Piedmont District golf match of the fall season, Halifax County High School shot 309 as a team to take home victory at Kinderton Country Club in Clarksville.

Magna Vista shot 324 as a team to take second place, and Patrick County High School was third with a 329.

Halifax's J.D. Cunningham shot 72 and was the match medalist.

The match was played at the home course of Mecklenburg County High School, which will be joining the Piedmont District this school year.

Full results from Thursday's match are listed below.

District teams will play the second PD match of the season on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Tuscarora Country Club in Danville, the home course of Tunstall High School.

1st - Halifax County (309)

J.D. Cunningham 72 (medalist)

Jack Morgan 74

Lukas Newton 80

Zac Rhodes 83

Brian Osborne 84

Cade Watts 91

2nd - Magna Vista (324)

Logan Williams 78

Patrick McCrickard 79

Jaken Ford 81

Luke Gardner 86

Landon Hall 87

Kailei Minter 92

3rd - Patrick County (329)

Wesley Roberson 80

Jalen Hagwood 80

Jordan Harris 84

Chance Corns 85

Lauren Worley 87

Kylee Joyce 87

4th - Mecklenburg County (331)

Cameron Shriver 80

Jackson Allgood 82

Barrett Digh 84

Gage Jones 85

Taylor Seamans 87

Ellett Love 93

5th - Tunstall (384)

Jordan Powell 88

Patrick Snow 92

Tesla Vargas 98

Jackson Jones 106

Shaffer Boles 111

Cole Abercrombie 114

6th - G.W.-Danville (400)

Ella Payne 84

Sadie Gunn 94

Dylan Gluhareff 97

Maggie Weller 125

Bassett

Camden Bryant 87

Tate Jones 98

Martinsville

Caleb Joyce 99

Abby Haskew 111