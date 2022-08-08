Area Scores: Halifax wins first PD golf match of fall

In the first Piedmont District golf match of the fall season, Halifax County High School shot 309 as a team to take home victory at Kinderton Country Club in Clarksville.
Magna Vista shot 324 as a team to take second place, and Patrick County High School was third with a 329.
Halifax's J.D. Cunningham shot 72 and was the match medalist.
The match was played at the home course of Mecklenburg County High School, which will be joining the Piedmont District this school year.
Full results from Thursday's match are listed below.
District teams will play the second PD match of the season on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Tuscarora Country Club in Danville, the home course of Tunstall High School.
1st - Halifax County (309)
J.D. Cunningham 72 (medalist)
Jack Morgan 74
Lukas Newton 80
Zac Rhodes 83
Brian Osborne 84
Cade Watts 91
2nd - Magna Vista (324)
Logan Williams 78
Patrick McCrickard 79
Jaken Ford 81
Luke Gardner 86
Landon Hall 87
Kailei Minter 92
3rd - Patrick County (329)
Wesley Roberson 80
Jalen Hagwood 80
Jordan Harris 84
Chance Corns 85
Lauren Worley 87
Kylee Joyce 87
4th - Mecklenburg County (331)
Cameron Shriver 80
Jackson Allgood 82
Barrett Digh 84
Gage Jones 85
Taylor Seamans 87
Ellett Love 93
5th - Tunstall (384)
Jordan Powell 88
Patrick Snow 92
Tesla Vargas 98
Jackson Jones 106
Shaffer Boles 111
Cole Abercrombie 114
6th - G.W.-Danville (400)
Ella Payne 84
Sadie Gunn 94
Dylan Gluhareff 97
Maggie Weller 125
Bassett
Camden Bryant 87
Tate Jones 98
Martinsville
Caleb Joyce 99
Abby Haskew 111