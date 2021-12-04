Area Scores: High school basketball Friday night

BOYS BASKETBALL - Northside 56, Martinsville 48

Martinsville’s boys basketball team played its first game in 21 months Friday at Northside, but were unable to come away with a win, falling to the Vikings 56-48.

Martinsville (0-1) will go back on the road Tuesday to Dan River for a 7 p.m. game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Patrick County 51, North Stokes 41

Patrick County's girls basketball team won its second straight game to open the season Friday night with a 51-41 victory over North Stokes (N.C.) in Stuart.

Missy Hazard led the Cougars with 12 points, including two made 3-pointers, and added five steals. Allanah Mitchell had 11 points and five steals, and Abigail Epperson had 11 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

Samantha Harris led PC with eight rebounds.

Patrick County had 25 steals as a team.