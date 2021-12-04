Area Scores: High school basketball Friday night

BOYS BASKETBALL - Northside 56, Martinsville 48
Martinsville’s boys basketball team played its first game in 21 months Friday at Northside, but were unable to come away with a win, falling to the Vikings 56-48.
Martinsville (0-1) will go back on the road Tuesday to Dan River for a 7 p.m. game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL - Patrick County 51, North Stokes 41
Patrick County's girls basketball team won its second straight game to open the season Friday night with a 51-41 victory over North Stokes (N.C.) in Stuart.
Missy Hazard led the Cougars with 12 points, including two made 3-pointers, and added five steals. Allanah Mitchell had 11 points and five steals, and Abigail Epperson had 11 points, five rebounds, and three steals.
Samantha Harris led PC with eight rebounds.
Patrick County had 25 steals as a team.
“We were very fortunate to win this basketball game,” Cougars coach Donny Rakes said in an email. “Our inexperience really showed tonight in a great high school basketball environment. We were extremely nervous and made a lot of mistakes to begin the game. Once we settled in and started to get used to the atmosphere we started making better decisions.
“Our team is growing practice by practice, game by game. Becoming a team is a process. I was extremely impressed with our effort tonight. We fought back from down 11 when we could have folded our tents. I like my team, we just need to keep learning and growing."
The Cougars (2-0) will take a week off before next travelling to Martinsville for a Piedmont District contest next Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game at Martinsville Middle School.
“Thank you to the Patrick County student body and community,” Rakes added. “A packed, extremely loud house is all you ask for on a Friday night of basketball.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL - Christiansburg 42, Bassett 35
Bassett dropped a second straight game Friday with a 42-35 loss to Christiansburg at Bassett High School.
Janashia Gravely led the Bengals with 12 points, and Gracie Radcliff added 11.
Bassett (1-2) will travel to Staunton River High School for a non-district game Monday at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL - Christiansburg 59, Bassett 50
Bassett’s boys basketball team opened the season with a road loss Friday, 59-50, at Christiansburg High School.
The Bengals (0-1) will go back on the road for the second of three straight road games Thursday at Staunton River High School. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Westover Christian 59, Carlisle 56
Carlisle’s boys basketball team dropped a second straight game to open the season Friday, falling to Westover Christian, 59-56, in Danville.
Carlisle (0-2) will get a week off before returning home on December 14 to take on New Covenant. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Magna Vista 52, Chatham 40 (Thursday)
Magna Vista opened the season with a second straight win Thursday, defeating Chatham, 52-40, at Chatham High School.
Mya Moyer led the Warriors with 11 points. SaNai Hairston-Williams added 10points and nine rebounds. TaNashia Hairston also had 10 points, and Kaylee Hughes added nine.
Magna Vista (2-0) will play a second straight game against the Cavaliers in their home opener Monday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Magna Vista 62, Chatham 53 (Thursday)
Magna Vista’s boys basketball team opened the season Thursday with a 62-53 win over Chatham in Ridgeway.
Tyler Johnson led the Warriors with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Javin Hairston added 14 points and Rion Martin had 13.
The Warriors (1-0) will take on the Cavaliers again on Monday at Chatham High School. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Magna Vista’s wrestling team fell to Tunstall, but defeated G.W.-Danville at the same match Wednesday at G.W.-Danville High School.
Tunstall defeated the Warriors 39-18. Magna Vista defeated the Eagles 34-18.
Chris Doan and Zayvion Estes finished the night 2-0 for the Warriors.
Magna Vista will next travel to Patrick County High School for a tri-match against the Cougars and Martinsville Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m.