Area Scores: Larry Wylie gets 200th career win with Bassett boys soccer victory

The Bassett High School boys soccer team defeated Tunstall 3-2 on Tuesday night for the 200th career victory for head coach Larry Wylie.

Hector Maya and Atzel Garcia helped the Bengals get out to a 2-0 lead with goals in the 7th and and 28th minute at Tunstall High School. The Trojans scored in the 47th and 63rd minutes to tie the score at 2-2.

Samuel Aboytes scored the game-winning goal for the Bengals in the 75th minute on an assist by David Clark.

Angel Hernandez had seven saves in goal for the Bengals.

Wylie has been coaching at Bassett since 2009. He had 72 wins as head coach at Churchland High School in Portsmouth before joining the Bengals.

The win improves Bassett to 6-1 on the year. They'll go back on the road on Friday to South Boston to take on Halifax County at 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Magna Vista 12, Patrick County 11

Magna Vista scored more than 10 runs for the fourth time this season in a 12-11 win over Patrick County in Ridgeway Tuesday.

The Warriors improve to 4-6 on the year with the win.