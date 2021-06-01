Area Scores: Larry Wylie gets 200th career win with Bassett boys soccer victory

The Bassett High School boys soccer team defeated Tunstall 3-2 on Tuesday night for the 200th career victory for head coach Larry Wylie.
Hector Maya and Atzel Garcia helped the Bengals get out to a 2-0 lead with goals in the 7th and and 28th minute at Tunstall High School. The Trojans scored in the 47th and 63rd minutes to tie the score at 2-2.
Samuel Aboytes scored the game-winning goal for the Bengals in the 75th minute on an assist by David Clark.
Angel Hernandez had seven saves in goal for the Bengals.
Wylie has been coaching at Bassett since 2009. He had 72 wins as head coach at Churchland High School in Portsmouth before joining the Bengals.
The win improves Bassett to 6-1 on the year. They'll go back on the road on Friday to South Boston to take on Halifax County at 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Magna Vista 12, Patrick County 11
Magna Vista scored more than 10 runs for the fourth time this season in a 12-11 win over Patrick County in Ridgeway Tuesday.
The Warriors improve to 4-6 on the year with the win.
McKenzie Belcher had four hits and two RBIs for PCHS. Samantha Harris hit two home runs with three RBIs, and Gracelyn Hubbard had three hits on the night for the Cougars. Abigail Epperson had two hits and three RBIs, and Danielle King reached base four times and had a double.
Magna Vista will take a week off and return home to take on Patrick County again on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Patrick County (5-5) will return home on Thursday to take on Halifax County at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
Magna Vista 5, Patrick County 0
A complete game shutout by Taylor Holthausen helped Magna Vista to a 5-0 win over Patrick County Tuesday in Ridgeway.
Holthausen allowed three hits and had seven strikeouts in the win.
Magna Vista (3-6) will take on Tunstall at home on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Patrick County (3-7) will return home to take on Halifax County on Thursday at 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Magna Vista 6, Nelson County 1
The Magna Vista girls soccer team remained unbeaten this season with a 6-1 non-district win over Nelson County Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Brianna Bitz had two goals and an assist for the Warriors. Morgan Smith, Leah Reece, and Alondra Vera added one goal each, and Reece also had an assist.
Leah Penn had two saves in goal for the Warriors.
Magna Vista (7-0) will return home to SRSC on Thursday to take on Tunstall at 5:30 p.m.
Tunstall 6, Bassett 2
The Bassett girls soccer team fell to Tunstall 6-2 at home Tuesday.
Alanis Osgood had a goal assisted by Callie Ferguson, and Alheli Ramos-Garcia had a goal assisted by Alanis Osgood for the Bengals. Bassett goalie Lani Craig had 16 saves.
Bassett (1-6) will return home on Friday to take on Halifax County at 5:30 p.m.