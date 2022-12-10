Area Scores: Late run helps Martinsville to win over Patrick County

BOYS BASKETBALL

Martinsville 59, Patrick County 51

An 8-0 run in the final 75 seconds of play helped the Martinsville High School boys basketball team to a 59-51 win over Patrick County, on Friday, at Martinsville Middle School.

The two teams battled back-and-forth for the lead all night. The Bulldogs had a slight 23-22 lead at the half, but PCHS came back in the third to go up 41-37 heading into the final quarter of play.

Ray Preston and Rayshawn Dickerson had 12 points each to lead Martinsville. E'Marius Tinsley added 11, and Marcus Long had 10.

Jai Penn led Patrick County with 18 points.

Martinsville improves to 4-0 on the year with the win, and 1-0 in Piedmont District play. They'll next travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

Patrick County (3-2, 0-1) will return home on Tuesday for a PD contest against Halifax County High School.

PCHS 5 - 17 - 19 - 10 --- 51

MHS 15 - 8 - 14 - 22 --- 59

Martinsville: Jones 2; Tinsley 11; Dickerson 12; Martin 9; Preston 12; Jackson 2; Gravely 1; Long 10

Patrick County: Penn 18; Nelson 2; Hill 8; Smith 6; Hagwood 6; Jessup 5; Leon-Cisneros 1; Stovall 5

3-point FG: PCHS 2 (Hagwood 1; Jessup 1); Martinsville 1 (Preston)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 61, Martinsville 31

Four players reached double-digit scoring to help Patrick County to a 61-31 win over Martinsville, in Stuart, on Friday.

Missy Hazard led the Cougars with 18 points and seven assists, and added six steals and six rebounds in the win. Aniya Penn added 11 points and eight rebounds. Lilli Cobbler had 12 points and five rebounds, and Allanah Mitchell had 10 points and a team-high seven steals.

Kimora Wimbush had a team-high 12 rebounds for PCHS to go along with four points.

"A good team win for our young squad," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "We played really good team defense that created a lot of scoring opportunities. Proud of our effort and hustle against a really athletic Martinsville team."

Patrick County improves to 3-1 on the year, and 1-0 in PD play. They'll next travel to Halifax County on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

Martinsville (0-3, 0-1) took on Franklin County in a tournament at Roanoke College on Saturday. Results were too late for publication. The Bulldogs will next travel to Dan River High School on Monday for a 7 p.m. non-district game.

MHS 4 - 9 - 16 - 2 --- 31

PCHS 17 - 18 - 14 - 12 --- 61

PCHS: A. Mitchell 10pts, 3rebs, 7steals, 2assts; L. Fulcher 2pts, 4rebs, 2steals, 2assts; A. Penn 11pts, 8rebs, 2steals; E. Clifton 2pts, 8rebs, 2steals; L. Moore 2pts, 5rebs; K. Wimbush 4pts, 12rebs, 2steals; M. Hazard 18pts, 6rebs, 6steals, 7assts; L. Cobbler 12pts, 5rebs

Magna Vista 59, Bassett 27

Magna Vista's girls basketball team started Piedmont District play on Friday with a 59-27 home win over Bassett.

The win was the first for the Warriors this season. Magna Vista (1-4, 1-0) will next go on the road on Tuesday to G.W.-Danville for a 7 p.m. game.

Bassett (0-4, 0-1) will return home on Tuesday for a PD game against Tunstall at 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (Thursday)

Wake Tech 75, P&HCC 45

The Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball team dropped a Region X road contest on Thursday, falling to Wake Tech Community College, 75-45, in North Carolina.

With the loss, the Patriots fell to 2-2 on the season. They were back on the road on Saturday travelling to Brunswick Community College. Results were too late for publication.

P&HCC will take some time off for the holidays before returning to play on December 29 with a road game at Florida Southwestern State College, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

BOYS BASKETBALL (Wednesday)

Martinsville 50, Dan River 44

For the second time in three days, the Martinsville High School boys basketball team defeated Dan River on Wednesday, 50-44, in Ringgold.

The two teams were tied, 22-22, at the half.

With the win, Martinsville improved to 3-0 on the season.

MHS 5 - 17 - 9 - 19 --- 50

DRHS 9 - 13 - 3 - 19 --- 44

Franklin County 76, Magna Vita 48

The Magna Vista boys basketball team fell to Franklin County High School on Wednesday for the second time this season. The Eagles won, 76-48, in Rocky Mount.

With the loss, Magna Vista fell to 1-3 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (Wednesday)

Franklin County 57, Magna Vista 36

The Franklin County High School girls basketball team defeated Magna Vista on Wednesday for the second time this season. The Warriors lost, 57-36, in Ridgeway.

With the loss, Magna Vista fell to 0-4 on the season.