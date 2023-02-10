GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 41, Bassett 38

Shauntel Hill hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Patrick County High School girls basketball team a 41-38 win over Bassett High School, on Friday, in Stuart. The win came in the first round of the Piedmont District tournament.

Patrick County led 12-11 at the half, and 26-22 at the end of the third.

Hill finished with four points and a steal. Aniya Penn had a double-double for the Cougars, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds, with four steals and four assists. Kimora Wimbush added nine points, seven rebounds, and five steals. Missy Hazard had six points, 11 rebounds, seven steals, and six assists, and Journey Moore had six points and three steals.

"What a basketball game," said PCHS coach Donny Rakes in an email. "Both teams played extremely hard and deserved to win. No team ever led by more than four points, we just had the ball last and we capitalized.

"So proud our defensive effort. It was definitely the difference in the game."

The Cougars (13-10), the No. 3 seed, move on to the tournament semifinals, where they'll face No. 2 G.W.-Danville on Monday at Magna Vista High School. Game time is 7:45 p.m.

With the loss, Bassett (6-17) is eliminated from the PD tournament. The Bengals will next host Abingdon High School on Friday in the first round of the Region 3D Tournament. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

BHS 5 - 6 - 11 - 16 --- 38

PCHS 7 - 5 - 14 - 15 --- 41

PCHS: S. Hill 4pts, 1steal; Journey Moore 6pts, 3steals; A. Mitchell 1reb, 2steals, 1asst; A. Penn 14pts, 11rebs, 4steals, 4assts; L. Hazelwood 2pts, 3rebs; Jaden Moore 3rebs, 2steals; K. Wimbush 9pts, 7rebs, 5steals, 1asst; M. Hazard 6pts, 11rebs, 7steals, 6assts; C. Gonzalez 1reb, 1steal

G.W.-Danville 58, Martinsville 26

The Martinsville High School girls basketball team fell to G.W.-Danville in the first round of the Piedmont District tournament on Friday, 58-26, at GWHS.

Fonshay Moyer led Martinsville with nine points. Makayla Warren and Yoshikoe Moyer added six points each.

The Bulldogs (6-17) are eliminated from the PD tournament. They'll await seeding in the upcoming Region 2C Tournament.

Magna Vista 58, Tunstall 1

The Magna Vista High School girls basketball team started the Piedmont District tournament with a 58-1 home win over Tunstall High School.

The Warriors (18-5), the No. 1 seed in the tournament, will host No. 4 Halifax County High School in the tournament semifinals on Monday at 6 p.m. Halifax advanced to the semis with a 62-55 home win over Mecklenburg County High School on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mecklenburg County 47, Martinsville 46

A free throw with 2.1 seconds remaining gave Mecklenburg County a 47-46 home win over Martinsville High School, on Friday, in the first round of the Piedmont District tournament.

E'Marius Tinsley led Martinsville with 22 points in the loss.

With the loss, Martinsville (10-12) is eliminated from the PD tournament. They'll next face Chatham High School on Friday in the first round of the Region 2C tournament.

Carlisle 85, Surry Home School 35

The Carlisle School boys basketball team picked up an 85-35 road win over Surry Home School, on Friday.

With the win, the Chiefs improve to 12-10 on the year. They'll return home on Monday to take on Blue Ridge School.