The Piedmont District Tournaments played on on Wednesday, with semifinal contests in baseball, softball, and soccer. Here are local scores from the night.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 8, Patrick County 0

Ava Walker had five goals and an assist to lead the Magna Vista girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Patrick County High School on Wednesday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Alondra Vera added two goals and two assists for MVHS. Baylie Coleman had one goal and three assists. Kelsey Reece also had an assist, and Xitllali Mena had two saves and the shutout in goal.

The Warriors will play the tournament championship on Friday at SRSC.

SOFTBALL

Halifax County 11, Patrick County 2

The Halifax County High School softball team held Patrick County to just four hits in an 11-2 win over the Cougars on Wednesday at Tunstall High School.

Alexis Knight and McKenzie Holt had RBIs for PCHS.

The Cougars will take the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Region 2C tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

Mecklenburg County 13, Magna Vista 1

The Magna Vista softball team was eliminated from the Piedmont District Tournament with a 13-1 loss to Mecklenburg County High School on Wednesday at Tunstall High School.

Abby Bender had a hit, two walks, and a run for the Warriors. Cyera Patterson also had an hit and an RBI.

The Warriors will now await seeding in the upcoming Region 3D Tournament.

MVHS 001 00 - 1 5 1

MCHS 805 0X - 13 14 1

Magna Vista hitters: M. Vaught 1-3; F. Fuller 0-1, BB; A. Bender 1-1, 2B, 2BB, R, SB; Patterson 1-3, RBI; Newcomb 1-2; Clark 0-1, BB; McBride 1-2

Magna Vista pitchers: A. Bender 0.0IP, 6H, 7R, BB; K. Hughes 3.1IP, 8H, 6R, 5ER, 3BB, 2K; F. Fuller 0.2IP, K

BASEBALL

Tunstall 2, Magna Vista 1

A lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning proved to be the game-winner for Tunstall in a 2-1 win over Magna Vista on Wednesday at THS.

Simeon Moore was 2-4 with a run and a stolen base for Magna Vista. Preston Davis added a hit and an RBI.

Luke Haynes threw all six innings for the Warriors, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk, while striking out 10.

Magna Vista will now await seeding in the upcoming Region 3D Tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

MVHS 000 100 0 - 1 4 0

THS 010 010 X - 2 8 2

Magna Vista hitters: S. Moore 2-4, R, SB; B. Wilson 1-3; P. Davis 1-2, RBI; J. Frazier 0-1, BB; T. Powell 0-2, BB; L. Moore 0-2, BB

Magna Vista pitchers: L. Haynes 6IP, 8H, 2R, BB, 10K

Halifax County 8, Patrick County 0

The Patrick County High School baseball team was eliminated from the Piedmont District Tournament with an 8-0 loss to Halifax County High School, on Wednesday at Tunstall High School.

The Cougars will now await seeding in the upcoming Region 2C Tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 4, Halifax Co. 0

Four different Warriors scored for the Magna Vista boys soccer team in a 4-0 win over Halifax County High School on Wednesday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Carlos Ramirez, Eduardo Perez-Sandoval, Jaxon Britton, and Yahir Mora each had goals for MVHS. Assisting on the goals were Gustavo Vera-Carillo and Nathanial Pearson.

Pearson also led the shutout effort in goal with two saves.

Magna Vista will take on Tunstall on Friday night for the Piedmont District Tournament Championship. Kickoff at SRSC will be at 6 p.m.

Tunstall 5, Bassett 3

The Tunstall High School boys soccer team erased an early 2-0 deficit on the way to a 5-3 win over Bassett High School on Wednesday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Jadon Hawker brought Tunstall back from the deficit with a pair of goals. Bassett pulled back ahead on a penalty kick, and Luis Garcia knotted the score minutes later. Hawker and Chase Beltrum concluded the scoring with goals to lift the Trojans to the win.

Bassett will now await seeding in the upcoming Region 3D Tournament, scheduled to begin next week.