Area scores: Magna Vista baseball falls to Morehead; PC baseball and softball open seasons with wins

BASEBALL

Morehead 7, Magna Vista 4

Three runs in the sixth inning and another in the seventh helped Morehead to a come-from-behind 7-4 win over Magna Vista at Hooker Field Monday night.

Monday was the season opener for the Warriors.

James Martin started the game on the mound for Magna Vista, and threw four strong innings. After allowing a run on two hits and a sacrifice fly in the first, Martin settled down with three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and forcing Morehead to strand four runners over the next three frames.

It was the fifth inning when Morehead started to get the best of Martin. The Panthers started the frame with a walk, a single, and another walk to load the bases and force MVHS coach Sam Suite to go to the bullpen. Morehead scored two runs in the fifth on a walk and a fielder's choice on a hit in the infield.

The Panthers started the sixth with a single and an error, both of which came around to score on a sacrifice bunt and a single. Morehead scored three in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead.

Magna Vista took a 3-1 lead in the third. No. 9 hitter Tommy Powell led off the inning with a walk, and Kolby Walthall followed with a bunt single. Both Warriors came around to score on a single by Taylor Holthausen. Holthausen then came around to score on a single by Paxton Tucker.

Morehead tied the score in the fifth, but Magna Vista took the lead right back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Marlen Whittaker.

Tucker finished the night 2-3 with an RBI. Holthausen was 1-2 with two walks, two RBIs, and a run scored, and Kolby Walthall was 1-3 with a walk, a run, and two stolen bases.

Holthausen threw three innings in relief, allowing four runs, two earned, with four strikeouts and two walks. Martin threw four innings allowing three earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and five walks.

Magna Vista (0-1) will next travel to Chatham High School on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game.

Patrick County 4, Gretna 1

Patrick County baseball opened the season with a 4-1 road win over Gretna Monday.

Tucker Swails picked up the win on the mound for the Cougars, throwing five perfect innings with 12 strikeouts.

Stuart Callahan threw the final two innings in relief, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk. Callahan also led the Cougars at the plate with two hits.

Jai Penn, Cam Nowlin, Nash Thompson and Gilbert Hubbard each had a hit for PCHS.

The Cougars (1-0) will be back in action on Friday at home to again take on Gretna. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 13, Gretna 0

Patrick County senior Abigail Epperson pitched a complete game 1-hitter with 17 strikeouts in a 13-0 win over Gretna in the Cougars first game of the season Monday at Gretna High School.

Lainie Hopkins led the way for the Cougars offensively with three hits, including two home runs, and six RBIs. Epperson and Brooke Meade also had three hits apiece. Mckenzie Holt had a triple, and Lindsey Quesenberry and Lauren Fulcher both had doubles in the win.

The Lady Cougars (1-0) will host Gretna this Friday night at Cougar Field at 5 p.m.