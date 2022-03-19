Area Scores: Magna Vista baseball, PCHS baseball and softball pick up wins Friday night

BASEBALL

Magna Vista 3, Staunton River 1

The Magna Vista baseball team held Staunton River scoreless for six straight innings on the way to a 3-1 win over the Eagles in Ridgeway Friday night.

Staunton River scored their lone run in the first inning. Caden Shively threw five innings for the Warriors with three strikeouts.

Kolby Walthall led MVHS with two hits and Brayden Wilson had two RBIs.

The Warriors (1-1) will next travel to Chatham High School for a 6 p.m. game on Monday.

Patrick County 5, Gretna 0

Patrick County baseball improved to 2-0 with a 5-0 win over Gretna Friday night in Stuart.

Jai Penn picked up the win on the mound for the Cougars, throwing four scoreless and hitless innings.

The Cougars will return home on Tuesday to take on Floyd County at 5 p.m.

Bassett 3, Halifax 3 (8 innings)

The Bassett High School baseball team tied Halifax County 3-3 after eight innings of play Friday night.

The Bengals (0-2-1) will return home on Monday to take on Heritage (Lynchburg) at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 15, Gretna 0

Patrick County rolled to a 15-0 victory over Gretna in Stuart Friday night.

Brooke Meade pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts for the Cougars. McKenzie Holt pitched the final two innings in relief with six strikeouts in the win.

Abigail Epperson went 3-for-4 at the plate for PCHS. Samantha Harris and Laine Hopkins had two hits each. Hopkins had a home run and four RBIs. Holt had a triple. Emily Helms had a double and an RBI. Tessa Haas had two RBIs. Brooke Meade added two hits, and Hannah Howard had a hit and an RBI in the win.

PCHS (2-0) will return home on Tuesday to take on Floyd County at 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Alleghany 8, Bassett 1; Alleghany 8, Bassett 1

The Bassett High School boys tennis team opened the season with a doubleheader loss to Alleghany Friday at BHS. The Highlanders defeated the Bengals 8-1, 8-1 in both games.

The Bengals (0-2) will return home on Wednesday to take on G.W.-Danville at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Christiansburg 8, Bassett 0

The Bassett High School girls soccer team fell to Christiansburg, 8-0, in their home opener Friday night.

The Bengals (0-2) will return home on Tuesday to take on Staunton River at 7 p.m.