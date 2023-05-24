Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Region 3D Baseball Tournament quarterfinals

Magna Vista 8, Carroll County 7

Justin Compton singled to score Jaylen Frazier for the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning, helping the Magna Vista baseball team to an 8-7 win at Carroll County High School on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Region 3D Tournament.

Luke Haynes got the win and the save for the Warriors, throwing the final 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three.

Magna Vista hit three home runs as a team - one each from Caleb Denton, Simeon Moore, and Blaine Peters. Denton finished 2-2 with two walks and two RBIs. Peters was 3-4 with two runs and a walk, and Moore finished the night with three RBIs.

The No. 10 Warriors will travel to face No. 2 Abingdon on Friday in the region quarterfinals. First pitch is at 6 p.m.

MVHS 000 610 1 - 8 13 2

CCHS 004 030 0 - 7 11 1

Magna Vista hitters: Simeon Moore 1-5, HR, 3RBI; Brayden Wilson 1-4, 2B, R; Caleb Denton 2-2, HR, 2BB, 2RBI; Blaine Peters 3-4, HR, 2R, BB; Jaylen Frazier 0-2, BB, R; Tommy Powell 2-2, 2B, RBI; Noah Brumfield 1-1; Landen Moore 1-3, BB, R; Justin Compton 1-4, R

Magna Vista pitchers: Caleb Denton 2.2IP, 6H, 4R, 2ER, BB, 2K; James Martin 2.1IP, 3H, 3R, 3BB, 2K; Blaine Peters 0.1IP, H; Luke Haynes (W) 1.2IP, H, 2BB, 3K

Region 3D Boys Tennis Tournament semifinals

Cave Spring 5, Magna Vista 4

The Magna Vista boys tennis team's unbeaten season came to an end in the region semifinals on Wednesday when the Warriors fell to Cave Spring, 5-4, in Ridgeway.

The Warriors finish the season 18-1. They'll now move on to the region singles and doubles tournament on Friday at Virginia Tech.

Full results from Wednesday's match are listed below.

Wednesday at Magna Vista High School

Singles

Ayush Pinnamaraju (CSHS) def. Carson Harper (MVHS), 6-0, 6-1

Owen Bright (CSHS) def. Luke Gardner (MVHS), 6-1, 6-2

Rian Patel (CSHS) def. Caleb Lynch (MVHS), 7-5, 6-4

Javier Millan (CSHS) def. Gage Carter (MVHS), 6-3, 7-5, 10-7

Josh Luther (MVHS) Jack Bowman (CSHS), 7-5, 6-4

Patrick McCrickard (MVHS) Alpinveer Singh (CSHS), 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Bright/Patel (CSHS) def. Gardner/Lynch (MVHS), 6-0, 6-2

Luther/Bear Priddy (MVHS) def. Bowman/Pinnamaraju (CSHS), 6-2, 6-4

Carter/McCrickard (MVHS) def. Millan/Singh (CSHS), 6-0, 6-3