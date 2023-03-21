BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 2, William Byrd 0

The Magna Vista boys soccer team picked up a 2-0 non-district home win over William Byrd High School on Tuesday.

Eduardo Perez-Sandoval started the scoring for the Warriors with an early goal from an assist from Carlos Ramirez-Mendoza. Ian Betton scored less than two minutes later on a penalty kick.

Nathaniel Pearson kept a clean sheet in goal, recording three saves.

Magna Vista (2-0) will next play Tunstall on Thursday at their home field at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Bassett 2, Staunton River 0

The Bassett High School boys soccer team started the season on Tuesday with a 2-0 home win over Staunton River High School.

Gabriele Finotto assisted on a goal by Hector Maya in the 10th minute. Casey Ferguson scored an unassisted goal in the 75th minute.

Alex Hernandez had three saves and the shutout in goal for the Bengals.

Bassett (1-0) will next face rival Martinsville High School on Wednesday at BHS. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

William Byrd 4, Magna Vista 0

The Magna Vista girls soccer team dropped a non-district road contest on Tuesday at William Byrd High School, falling to the Terriers, 4-0.

William Byrd scored first with 18:18 left on the clock in the first half, and took the 1-0 lead into the break.

The Terriers added on to the lead with a header goal with 33:20 left on the clock, and scored from 25-yards out just over a minute later. They finished their scoring 10 minutes later on a 1-on-1 goal.

Magna Vista (1-1) will next travel to Tunstall High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.

GIRLS TENNIS

Staunton River 6, Bassett 3

The Bassett High School girls tennis team dropped a non-district home match on Tuesday against Staunton River, falling to the Eagles, 6-3.

Full results from the match are listed below.

The Bengals (1-2) will next travel to William Byrd High School on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Singles

Addie Ferguson (SRHS) def. Taylor Reed (BHS) 9-7

Bailey Terry (SRHS) def. Bailey Dyer (BHS) 8-0

Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Kenzie Saul (SRHS) 8-6

Emily Kiser (SRHS) def. Jenna Meadors (BHS) 8-4

Taylor Hawkins (SRHS) def. Laken Porter (BHS) 8-6

London Sink (SRHS) def. Breanna Greer (BHS) 8-5

Doubles

A. Ferguson/B. Terry (SRHS) def. T. Reed/H. Eanes (BHS) 8-2

L. Porter/B. Greer (BHS) def. K. Saul/E. Kiser (SRHS) 8-5

B. Dyer/C. Whitfield (BHS) def. Wong/Bruns (SRHS) 8-6

BOYS TENNIS

Bassett 5, Staunton River 3

The Bassett High School boys tennis team picked up a non-district road win on Tuesday, defeating Staunton River High School, 5-3.

Full results from the match are listed below.

The Bengals will return home on Wednesday to take on William Byrd at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Ryan Carista (SRHS) def. Parker Hardy (BHS) 7-6 (14-12), 1-6, 10-8

Jack Glenn (BHS) def. Camden Thepsimuong (SRHS) 6-3, 3-6, 10-7

Tegan Collins (BHS) def. Patrick Hodges (SRHS) 6-3, 6-3

Sammy Stanley (BHS) def. Maddox Wolfe (SRHS) 6-4, 6-2

Dillon Colgan (SRHS) def. TJ Mills (BHS) 6-1, 6-2

Malaki Mitchell (BHS) def. Keith Schult (SRHS) 6-1, 6-3, 10-5

Doubles

Jack Ayersman/M. Wolfe (SRHS) def. R. Hardy/J. Glenn (BHS) 8-2

T. Collins/S. Stanley (BHS) def. C. Thepsimuong/Luke Hemming (SRHS) def. 8-3

P. Hodges/Dakota Adams (SRHS) def. M. Mitchell/ T. Mills (BHS) 8-6