Area Scores: Magna Vista, Bassett boys soccer to face off in PD finals

PIEDMONT DISTRICT BOYS SOCCER SEMIFINALS

Magna Vista 2, G.W.-Danville; Bassett 1, Tunstall 0 (OT)

Gustavo Vera-Carillo scored both of the Magna Vista boys soccer teams' goals in a 2-0 win over G.W.-Danville in the semifinals of the Piedmont District Tournament on Friday.

Jaxon Britton and Eduardo Perez-Sandoval had one assist each for the Warriors, and Nathaniel Pearson posted the shutout with two saves.

In the other semifinal, Nathan Morrison assisted on the game-winning goal by Casey Ferguson in the 87th minute to help the Bassett boys soccer team to a 1-0 overtime win over Tunstall.

Alex Hernandez had two saves in goal for the Bengals.

Both games were played at Smith River Sports Complex.

With the wins, the No. 2 seed Bengals will move on to face No. 1 Magna Vista in the tournament championship game on Monday at SRSC at 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT GIRLS SOCCER SEMIFINALS

Magna Vista 9, Bassett 0

After rolling through Piedmont District play unbeaten this spring, the Magna Vista girls soccer team started the PD Tournament with just as much success, defeating Bassett 9-0 in the tournament semifinals on Friday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Morgan Smith led the Warriors with three goals and one assist. Shanyah Spencer, Jennifer Ruiz, Camille Underwood, Skylar Hopkins, Baylie Coleman, and Ava Walker all also had a goal. Coleman and Walker each added an assist in the win, and goalie Xitllali Mena had one save in the shutout for the Warriors.

Bassett’s keepers combined for 10 saves.

With the win, the No. 1 seed Warriors will move on to face No. 2 Halifax County on Monday in the tournament finals. Game time is at 6 p.m. at SRSC.