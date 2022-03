Area Scores: Magna Vista boys and girls soccer, Bassett baseball and softball pick up decisive wins; PD outdoor track results

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 8, G.W.-Danville 0

Four goals by Nik Bokman helped the Magna Vista boys soccer team to an 8-0 victory over G.W.-Danville at Smith River Sports Complex Tuesday.

Bokman added two assists in the win. Caleb Jenkins had one goal and two assists for the Warriors. Eduardo Perez-Sandoval had two goals and one assist. Daizhawn Giggets, Jovany Ramirez-Devora, and Jaxon Britton had one assist each, Ian Betton had one goal, and goalkeeper Nathaniel Pearson had one save.

Magna Vista (2-1) will return to SRSC on Friday to take on Martinsville High School at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 12, G.W.-Danville 0

A hat trick by Camille Underwood helped the Magna Vista girls soccer team to a decisive 12-0 victory over G.W.-Danville Tuesday night in Danville.

Underwood added an assist in the win. Shanyah Spencer and Alondra Vera had two goals each for the Warriors. Morgan Smith and Ava Walker both had one goal and two assists. Baylie Coleman, Hayley Deshazo, and Dee Dee Giggetts also added one goal each, and keeper Xitllali Mena had a clean sheet in goal.

Magna Vista (2-1) will go back on the road on Friday to Martinsville High School for a 7 p.m. game.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 12, Floyd County 2

Emily Gilley improved to 3-0 in the circle for the Bassett softball team, throwing a complete game to help the Bengals to a 12-2 win over Floyd County Tuesday at FCHS.

Gilley allowed three hits in five innings and struck out four.

Jade Hylton was 3-3 at the plate for the Bengals. The UVa softball commit hit two runs, including a grand slam in the fifth inning, and finished the day with five RBIs, four runs scored, and three stolen bases.

Zoie Pace and Jenny Turner each had 2-run home runs for Bassett, and Camryn Martin had an RBI double.

The Bengals (3-1) will go back on the road on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game against Martinsville High School at Southside Park.

BASEBALL

Bassett 17, Floyd County 6

The Bassett baseball team picked up its first win of the season in decisive fashion Tuesday, defeating Floyd County on the road, 17-6.

Bassett (1-5-1) will go back on the road on Wednesday to take on Heritage High School in Lynchburg. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Christiansburg 10, Bassett 0

The Bassett girls soccer team fell in a non-district contest to Christiansburg High School, 10-0, on Tuesday at CHS.

The Bengals (1-4) will return home on Thursday for a Piedmont District matchup with Martinsville High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Radford 4, Patrick County 1

The Patrick County boys soccer team dropped a home non-district contest to Radford High School on Tuesday, 4-1.

The Cougars (0-3) will return home on Friday for a PD game against Halifax County at 6 p.m.