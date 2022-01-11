Area Scores: Magna Vista boys, girls basketball pick up wins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 65, Patrick County 53 (Monday)

Magna Vista’s boys basketball team traveled to Patrick County High School on Monday night for a Piedmont District game, and came away with a 65-53 win over the Cougars.

Senior Tyler Johnson led the Warriors with 17 points, and added six rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. Javin Hairston chipped in 15 points and Jaken Ford had nine for MVHS.

Scorers for Patrick County were unavailable.

Magna Vista improved to 4-5 with the win, and 1-3 in the PD. The Warriors were back at home on Tuesday for another PD game against Martinsville. Results were too late for publication.

MVHS will next travel to South Boston Friday for a 7 p.m. PD game.

Patrick County (0-7, 0-3) went on the road on Tuesday to Danville to take on G.W.-Danville. Results were too late for publication. The Cougars will next play a non-district game at home on Thursday against Floyd County at 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 72, Floyd County 51 (Monday)

The Magna Vista girls basketball team picked up a 72-51 non-district win over Floyd County in Ridgeway Monday night.

TaNashia Hairston led MVHS with 23 points. Jamina Hairston added 15, Mya Moyer had 11, and Kaylee Hughes had seven points for the Cougars.

Magna Vista improves to 9-2 with the win. The Warriors were scheduled to travel to Martinsville for a PD game on Tuesday, but the was postponed with no reschedule date announced yet. MVHS will now return home on Friday for a PD game against Halifax County at 7 p.m.