Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Region 3D Boys Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals

Magna Vista 0, Cave Spring 0 (MV win in PKs)

After 100 minutes of play, it took penalty kicks for the Magna Vista boys soccer team to finally find the back of net on Friday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

The Warriors made four PKs in a row to defeat Cave Spring in the quarterfinals of the Region 3D tournament.

The two teams tied, 0-0, after regulation and four 5-minute overtime periods.

With the win, the Warriors advance to the region semifinals. They'll next take on Christiansburg High School, which advanced to the semifinals with a 5-0 win over Abingdon High School on Friday night.

MVHS and Christiansburg will face off on Tuesday at SRSC. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

The winner of Tuesday's semifinal match will automatically advance to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

Region 3D Girls Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals

Magna Vista 3, Staunton River 2 (2OT)

Ava Walker scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period to give the Magna Vista girls soccer team a 3-2 win over Staunton River on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Region 3D tournament.

Walker finished the night with two goals and one assist. Alondra Vera added a goal, and Hailey Deshazo had an assist.

Walker's game-winning goal came on an assist by Kelsey Reece.

Xitllali Mena had six saves for MVHS.

The Warriors will next face Hidden Valley High School in the region semifinals. HVHS advanced in the tournament following a 1-0 win over Abingdon High School on Friday in the quarterfinals.

The two schools will face off on Tuesday at SRSC at 6 p.m.

The winner of Tuesday's semifinal match will automatically advance to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

Region 3D baseball quarterfinals

Abingdon 10, Magna Vista 0

The Magna Vista baseball team saw its season come to an end on Friday with a 10-0 road loss to Abingdon High School in the Region 3D Tournament quarterfinals.

The Warriors finish the season 14-10.