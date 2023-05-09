BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 5, Patrick County 1

The Magna Vista boys soccer team clinched the Piedmont District regular season championship for the third consecutive year with a 5-1 road win over Patrick County High School on Tuesday.

Carlos Ramirez led the Warriors with two goals in the win. Ian Betton, Nick Bokman, and Yahir Mora all tallied one goal each. Jaxon Britton had two assists, while Gael Ortega, Gustavo Vera-Carillo, and Axle Jimenez chipped in with one assist each.

Nathanial Pearson had three saves in goal for MVHS.

The Warriors improve to 15-0 overall, and 13-0 in Piedmont District play. They'll finish the regular season on Friday on their home field at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex when they take on Bassett High School at 7 p.m.

Patrick County finishes the regular season 6-10, and 4-8 in PD play. They'll now await seeding in the district tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 5, Patrick County 0

Ava Walker and Alondra Vera had two goals each for the Magna Vista girls soccer team in a 5-0 win over Patrick County High School on Tuesday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Kelsey Reece added one goal and and one assist, and Baylie Coleman also had a goal.

The Warriors (14-1, 13-0) will finish the regular season at Bassett High School on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Patrick County (7-5-3, 7-4-1) will play senior night and the regular season finale on Thursday against Eastern Montgomery High School. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Martinsville 7, Mecklenburg County 0

Anthony Rodriguez had two goals and three assists to help the Martinsville High School boys soccer team to a 7-0 home win over Mecklenburg County High School on Tuesday in Piedmont District play.

Izayveous Martin added two goals for the Bulldogs. Andy Garcia had a goal and an assist. Bryan Romero and Devin Mendoza had one goal each, and Ludwin Lopez Chavez and Steven Morales had one assist each.

Lopez and Josue Garcia combined for three saves and the shutout in goal.

Martinsville (6-9, 5-8) will finish the regular season on Friday at Tunstall High School. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

GOLF

Carlisle finished third in BRC championship

The Carlisle School golf team finished in third place out of 10 at the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference golf championship.

Monday's tournament was hosted by Eastern Mennonite at Heritage Oaks golf course in Harrisonburg.

The Chiefs shot 325 as a team, eight shots behind first place Virginia Episcopal (317), and seven behind second place North Cross (318).

Uzair Mirza of North Cross captured individual honors with a 71.

Carlisle was led by fourth-place finisher Webb Garrett, who shot 74. Connor Boughton finished ninth with an 81, and Addison Lawrence came in 10th with an 82. Brady Wells had an 88 to close the Carlisle scoring.

The Chiefs are 13-6 on the season and will conclude the season on Monday at the VISAA state finals in Richmond.