Area Scores: Magna Vista boys tennis finishes season with win

  0

The Magna Vista boys tennis team finished the regular season on Monday with an 8-1 win over G.W.-Danville in Ridgeway.

The Warriors now prepare for the Piedmont District tournament after going 10-2 in the regular season.

Full results from Monday's match are listed below:

Singles

Charlie Hungarland (GWHS) def. Carson Harper (MVHS), 8-5

Darrian Haley (MVHS) def. Nick Longerbeam (GWHS), 8-2

Michael Thompson (MVHS) def. Aiden Byrd-Hudgins (GWHS), 8-0

Caleb Lynch (MVHS) def. Zion Hodnett (GWHS), 8-0

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Paul Fitzgerald (GWHS), 8-0

Bear Priddy (MVHS) win by forfeit

Doubles

Harper/Thompson (MVHS) def. Hangerland/Longerbeam (GWHS), 8-7 (7-5)

Haley/Priddy (MVHS) def. Byrd/Hodnett (GWHS), 8-2

Gardner/Lynch (MVHS) win by forfeit

BASEBALL

Dan River 7, Magna Vista 3

Dan River's baseball team scored one run in the first and second innings and three more in the fifth, and rode that early lead to a 7-3 victory over Magna Vista on Monday in Ridgeway.

Luke Haynes led MVHS at the plate, going 2-2 with a double and two runs scored. Paxton Tucker was 1-3 with an RBI.

Magna Vista (7-10) will come back home on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. Piedmont District game against Tunstall.

SOFTBALL

Brookville 10, Bassett 9

The Bassett softball team dropped a non-district road contest on Monday in Lynchburg, falling to Brookville, 10-9.

The Bengals (7-8) will take a week off before going back on the road next Monday to South Boston to take on Halifax County at 5 p.m.

Dan River 12, Magna Vista 1 (5 innings)

The Magna Vista softball team dropped a non-district contest at home on Monday, falling to Dan River, 12-1.

Delaney Burris was 2-3 at the plate with an RBI to lead the Warriors.

Magna Vista (7-10) will return home on Tuesday for a Piedmont District game against Tunstall at 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Halifax County 9, Bassett 0

The Bassett boys tennis team dropped a Piedmont District contest in South Boston on Monday, falling to Halifax County, 9-0.

The Bengals (5-10) will finish the regular season on Wednesday at home against Martinsville beginning at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Halifax County 5, Bassett 4

The Halifax County girls tennis team handed Bassett its first Piedmont District loss on Monday, 5-4, at Bassett High School.

Bassett (9-3) will travel to Martinsville on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

BOYS SOCCER

Appomattox 3, Martinsville 0

Martinsville's boys soccer team felling in a road non-district game on Monday, 3-0, to Appomattox.

The Bulldogs (1-11) will travel to Stuart on Tuesday for a Piedmont District game at Patrick County. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Patrick County 9, G.W.-Danville 1

The Patrick County girls soccer team picked up a decisive 9-1 Piedmont District win over G.W.-Danville on Monday in Stuart.

The Cougars (2-10, 2-7) will next travel to Martinsville on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

Appomattox 8, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville girls soccer team fell 8-0 to Appomattox on Monday in a non-district game.

The Bulldogs (2-10) will come home on Tuesday for a Piedmont District game against Patrick County at 7 p.m.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

