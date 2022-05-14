 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Magna Vista boys tennis moves to PD championship with win over Patrick County

The Magna Vista boys tennis team defeated Patrick County, 6-1, on Thursday at MVHS to move on to the Piedmont District tournament championship.

The Warriors will travel to Halifax County High School on Monday for the PD tournament title game.

PCHS will await seeding for the Region 2C tournament, scheduled to begin on May 23.

Full results from Thursday match are listed below.

Singles

Carson Harper (MVHS) def. Krish Patel (PCHS), 7-5, 6-2

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Wesley Roberson (PCHS), 6-2, 6-3

Caleb Lynch (MVHS) def. Tyler Buchanan (PCHS), 6-1, 6-2

Michael Thompson (MVHS) def. Cameron White (PCHS), 6-2, 6-2

Bryan Clark (PCHS) def. Bear Priddy (MVHS), 7-5, 7-5

Gage Carter (MVHS) def. Joshua Dalton (PCHS), 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Carter/Darian Haley (MVHS) def. White/Dalton (PCHS), 8-2

