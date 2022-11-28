Area Scores: Magna Vista girls basketball falls; Patrick County boys, girls win season openers

Monday kicked off the first day of high school basketball in the Virginia High School League. The Magna Vista girls basketball team opened play in Ridgeway in a non-district contest against Floyd County.

The Warriors led throughout the first half, but a big third quarter by Floyd helped the Buffaloes to a 58-42 victory.

Magna Vista led 25-17 at the half.

Floyd started the third quarter on an 11-2 run, and only grew the lead from there as their full-court press forced turnover after turnover by Magna Vista.

The Buffaloes took their first lead, 29-27, on two free throws with four minutes remaining in the third. They continued on a 10-0 run, and eventually outscored Magna Vista, 29-6, in the frame to go into the fourth up by 15.

The Warriors started to cut into the lead early in the fourth, going on an 11-2 run to get the lead down to six, 48-42. Floyd responded with a layup and two free throws to take it back to double-digits with 1:07 left on the clock, and finished on an 8-0 run.

DeeDee Giggetts had 11 points to lead the Warriors. Mya Moyer added 10.

Destiny Harman led Floyd with 28 points, and Kiley Hylton added 16.

Magna Vista (0-1) will next travel to Rocky Mount on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game at Franklin County High School.

Floyd County 58, Magna Vista 42

FCHS 7 - 10 - 29 - 12 --- 58

MVHS 14 - 11 - 6 - 11 --- 42

MVHS: J. Caldwell 3; A. Woods 2; M. Reynolds 6; J. Hairston 4; N. Preson 2; D. Giggetts 11; M. Moyer 10; S. Williams 4

FCHS: D. Harman 28; C. Thompson 2; M. Thompson 8; L. Hamlin 2; S. Blevins 2; K. Hylton 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 57, Dan River 56

The Patrick County High School boys basketball team picked up a home win in their season opener on Monday, defeating Dan River, 57-56.

David Smith led the Cougars with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Jai Penn added 18 points and six assists.

PCHS (1-0) will next travel to Moneta on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game at Staunton River High School.

The Patrick County junior varsity team also defeated Dan River on Monday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 57, Dan River 15

The Patrick County High School girls basketball team improved to 1-0 on the season with a 57-15 win over Dan River, on Monday, in Ringgold.

Missy Hazard led the Cougars with 12 points and six assists. Allanah Mitchell added nine points. Kimora Wimbush had eight points and five rebounds, and Aniya Penn had seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.

"Really good win for our young team," Cougars coach Donnie Rakes said in an email. "We shared the ball well as 17 assists is a big number for high school basketball. I thought our defense was the key to the game."

PCHS will next play its home opener on Wednesday against Radford High School. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

In the junior varsity game on Monday, PCHS won, 41-11.