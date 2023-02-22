GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 3D QUARTEFINALS

Magna Vista 54, Christiansburg 41

The Magna Vista girls basketball team advanced to the region semifinals with a 54-41 home win over Christiansburg on Tuesday in the Region 3D tournament quarterfinals.

With the win, the Warriors will next travel to Carroll County High School on Thursday to take on the Cavaliers in the region semifinals. The winner of that game earns a berth in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

Magna Vista (21-5) last played Carroll County (22-1) on December 17 in a Christmas Tournament. The Cavaliers won, 56-19, but since that loss the Warriors have won 18 straight games.

Tip off on Thursday is at 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 3D QUARTERFINALS

Cave Spring 77, Bassett 49

The Bassett High School boys basketball team found success this year by utilizing their size. But the Bengals big men still couldn’t match up to Cave Spring.

The Knights came into Tuesday’s Region 3D Quarterfinal with a roster of seven players 6’3” or taller. Led by 6’8” senior Dylan Saunders and 6’3” guard Stark Jones, Cave Spring jumped out to an early lead and never gave it up in a 77-49 victory over the Bengals.

Even with the Knights size, they built a lead with their outside shooting, knocking down five 3s in the first quarter.

Cave Spring didn’t let Bassett get anywhere near the basket offensively, holding the Bengals to just two baskets in the opening frame. The Knights led 24-5 after one.

Bassett looked to be turning things around early in the second, scoring six straight points in the first two minutes. But again, Cave Spring knocked down back-to-back 3s to extend the lead to 20.

Ja’Ricous Hairston had an offensive rebound and putback, and made the ensuing free throw in the final seconds of the second quarter, and Bassett went into the half trailing, 41-17.

Hairston and Elijah Stokes led Bassett with 14 points each. Hairston added 10 rebounds, and Stokes knocked down three 3-pointers.

Jones led Cave Spring with a game-high 25 points. Saunders, who is committed to NCAA Division I Fairleigh-Dickinson in the fall, added 21 points, and Kameron Tinsley had 16.

The Knights made 13 3s as a team. Jones had five and Tinsley had four.

Cave Spring is the defending VHSL Class 3 state champions. They’ll move on to face Tunstall High School on Thursday in the region semifinals. The winner of that game will earn an automatic berth in the state tournament.

Bassett finishes the season 14-11. They’ll graduate six seniors off of this year’s squad: Salvador Coca-Lobo, Omahd Shareef, Stokes, Caleb Payne, Jacob Gilbert, and Hairston.

BHS 5 – 14 – 19 – 11 --- 49

CSHS 24 – 17 – 15 – 21 --- 77

CSHS: G. Lilly 8; B. Bryant 5; S. Washington 2; S. Jones 25; K. Tinsley 16; D. Saunders 21

BHS: E. Stokes 14; J. Gilbert 2; S. Coca-Lobo 7; I. Perkins 3; J. Hairston 14; L. Harbour 4; C. Payne 3; O. Shareef 2

REGION 2C QUARTERFINALS

Floyd County 81, Patrick County 61

A close game early turned completely in Floyd County High School’s favor in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Region 2C Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal, at FCHS. The Buffaloes defeated Patrick County, 81-61, to eliminate the Cougars and move on to the region semifinals.

Floyd led, 17-13, at the end of the first, and 37-34 at the half.

With the loss, Patrick County finishes the season 12-13. The Cougars will graduate eight seniors from this year’s squad: Jai Penn, Michael Nelson, TJ Wimbush, Demontez Hill, David Smith, Jalen Hagwood, Tyler Stowe-Holt, and Payton Stovall.

REGION 2C QUARTERFINALS

Gretna 49, Martinsville 40

The Martinsville High School boys basketball team had a one point lead going into the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s Region 2C Boys Basketball Quarterfinal. But Gretna High School outscored the Bulldogs 16-6 in the fourth on the way to a 49-40 win at GHS.

Gretna finished the game 16-for-27 from the foul line. Martinsville was 5-for-10.

The Bulldogs finish the season 11-12. They’ll graduate five seniors off of this year’s squad: Christian Jones, Rayshawn Dickerson, Chavis Martin, Ronnie Jackson, and Steffon Evans.