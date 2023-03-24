BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 2, Tunstall 0

In the first Piedmont District matchup for both schools, it was the Magna Vista boys soccer team that came away victorious against Tunstall High School, defeating the Trojans, 2-0, on Thursday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

After going into halftime in a scoreless tie, Alex Reyes scored the first goal in the 14th minute of the second half from an assist by Ian Betton.

Alfredo Carillo scored his first career goal later in the half from another assist by Betton.

Nathaniel Pearson had four saves in goal to post his second shutout of the season.

The Warriors (3-0, 1-0) will next play at their home field of SRSC on Monday against Halifax County High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 4, Tunstall 0

Two goals by Ava Walker helped the Magna Vista girls soccer team to a 4-0 road win over Tunstall High School in Piedmont District play on Thursday.

Alondra Vera added a goal and two assists for the Warriors. Camille Underwood also had a goal assisted by Kelsey Reece.

MVHS goalie Xitllali Mena had two saves in the shutout win.

The Warriors (2-1, 1-0) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Monday for a 7 p.m. district game.

BASEBALL

Patrick County 7, Radford 0

Five shutout innings by Tucker Swails helped the Patrick County High School baseball team to a 7-0 road win over Radford High School on Thursday in non-district play.

Swails got the start and allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out 14 in the win. Stuart Callahan finished the game in relief, throwing two scoreless innings while striking out three.

Swails also led the Cougars at the plate, going 2-4 with an RBI. Toby Perkins added a 3-run home run in the second inning.

The Cougars (5-0) will play three games next week, starting with a contest at Floyd County High School on Monday at 5 p.m. They'll return home on Wednesday to open Piedmont District play against Tunstall High School, and will travel to Halifax County High School on Friday.

BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 9, Franklin County 0

For the second time this season, the Magna Vista boys tennis team picked up a clean sweep, 9-0, win over Franklin County High School on Thursday in Ridgeway.

Scoring singles match wins were: Patrick McCrickard, Chandler Craig, Cole Tatum, and Carson Harper. Doubles winners include the teams of Luke Gardner/Caleb Lynch, and Bear Priddy/Gage Carter.

The Warriors (3-0) will return home on Monday for a Piedmont District match against Martinsville beginning at 4:30 p.m.