Area scores: Magna Vista girls, boys soccer win big over Patrick County

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 8, Patrick County 0

A pair of hat tricks helped the Magna Vista girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Patrick County on Wednesday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Morgan Smith and Bailey Coleman each had three goals to lead the Warriors. Smith added three assists. Ava Walker added a goal and three assists, and Alondra Vera had a goal.

MVHS goalie Xitllali Mena had one save in her fourth straight shutout.

The Warriors (8-1, 6-0), who extended their winning streak to eight games with the win, will next travel to South Boston for a Piedmont District game against Halifax County on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m.

Patrick County (2-5, 2-3) will return home on Tuesday to take on Bassett at 7 p.m.

Bassett 8, G.W.-Danville 1

The Bassett girls soccer team picked up a decisive Piedmont District victory over G.W.-Danville on Wednesday, 8-1, at Bassett High School.

Bassett (2-6-1, 2-2-1) will next travel to Patrick County High School for another PD game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 6, Patrick County 0

Five different players scored for Magna Vista in a 6-0 win over Patrick County on Wednesday in Stuart.

Eduardo Perez-Sandoval led the way for MVHS with two goals and one assist. Nick Bokman, Brandon Hall, Jaxon Britton, and Ian Betton had one goal each. Adding assists were Javier Lara-Perez and Jovany Ramirez-Devora.

Warriors keeper Nathaniel Pearson had four saves and Edgar Alvarado added two saves.

Magna Vista (6-3, 4-1) will return home to Smith River Sports Complex on Tuesday to take on Halifax County at 7 p.m.

Patrick County (1-6, 1-4) will next travel to Bassett High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

Bassett 3, G.W.-Danville 2 (OT)

Nathan Morrison scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute to help Bassett to a 3-2 overtime win over G.W.-Danville in Danville Wednesday night.

Sam Aboytes and Ian Sechrist also had goals for the Bengals. Hector Maya had two assists and Sechrist added one.

Bassett (5-3-1, 4-1) will return home on Tuesday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Patrick County 10, Magna Vista 0

Tucker Swails threw a 2-hit shutout to help Patrick County's baseball team to a 10-0 win over Magna Vista on Wednesday in Stuart.

Swails had nine strikeouts and walked two in the win on the mound. Nash Thompson led the Cougars at the plate going 2-4 with an RBI. Toby Perkins hit a 2-run home run. Jackson Horton and Jai Penn also added two RBIs each.

Patrick County (8-3, 3-2) will next travel to Bassett High School for a game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Magna Vista (5-7, 2-3) will return home on Tuesday for a game against Halifax County at 5 p.m.

Chatham 7, Bassett 0

The Bassett baseball team fell in a road non-district game Wednesday at Chatham High School, 7-0.

The Bengals (3-8-1) will return home on Tuesday for a Piedmont District contest against Patrick County at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Magna Vista 10, Patrick County 3

A grand slam by Shelby Rigney early in the game helped Magna Vista's softball team to a 10-3 win over Patrick County on Wednesday in Stuart.

Rigney's homer helped give Magna Vista a 7-1 lead in the third inning. McKenzie Vaught had three hits, scored two runs, and had an RBI for the Warriors. Kaylee Hughes had three hits, four RBIs, and scored a run.

Abby Bender pitched a complete game for MVHS with four strikeouts. She allowed six hits and three runs.

Laine Hopkins led the Patrick County offense with two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Lauren Fulcher, Samantha Harris, McKenzie Holt and Kursten Hylton all had hits for the Cougars.

Magna Vista (4-7, 2-2) will return home on Tuesday to take on Halifax County at 5 p.m.

The Cougars (5-5, 0-4) will play at Cougar Field on Thursday in a non-district game against Eastern Montgomery at 5 p.m.

Chatham, 7, Bassett 6

The Bassett softball team fell in a road non-district contest at Chatham High School on Wednesday, 7-6.

Bassett (3-6) will return home on Tuesday for a Piedmont District game against Patrick County at 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

P&HCC 3, Wake Tech 1; P&HCC 3, Wake Tech 1

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team snapped a seven game losing stream in a doubleheader sweep of Wake Tech on Wednesday at Hooker Field. The Patriots won both games by a score of 3-1.

Zack Kelly threw five scoreless innings for the Patriots in Game 1. Kelly allowed just one hit and two walks and had seven strikeouts. Luke Gibson added three innings in relief, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

In Game 2, Austin Maxey threw five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and three walks with six strikeouts. Colby Neal added two innings, allowing one run, one hit, and two walks.

Joe Pilewski was 1-3 for P&HCC in Game 2 with a double and two RBIs. Kyle Whitaker was 1-2 with a double, a walk, and a stolen base.

The Pats (20-18, 13-12) will play a doubleheader on Friday at Surry Community College in Dobson, North Carolina. Game 1 will begin at 1 p.m. They'll return home to Hooker Field on Saturday for a doubleheader against Louisburg beginning at 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Caldwell CC 7, P&HCC 5; Caldwell CC 11, P&HCC 6

The Patrick & Henry Community College softball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Caldwell Community College, 7-5 and 11-6.

The Pats (24-12, 15-5) will next travel to Hickory, N.C. on Saturday for a doubleheader at Catawba Valley Community College beginning at 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

North Cross 2, Carlisle 1 (8 innings) (Tuesday)

The Carlisle baseball team fell to North Cross on a walk-off in extra innings Tuesday in Roanoke, 2-1.

The Chiefs (3-6, 2-1) will go back on the road on Thursday to Eastern Mennonite for a 5 p.m. game.