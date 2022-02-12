Area Scores: Magna Vista girls finish regular season unbeaten in PD

For the second full season in a row, the Magna Vista girls basketball team went undefeated in Piedmont District play on the way to a PD regular season championship. The Warriors finished the regular season with a 56-40 win over Patrick County in Stuart Friday night.

Three Warriors had three players score in double-figures in the win. TaNashia Hairston led the way with 21 points. Jamina Hairston had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Mya Moyer had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Aniya Penn led Patrick County with 16 points.

Magna Vista (19-2, 12-0) will face G.W.-Danville on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Piedmont District tournament. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Bassett High School.

BOYS BASKETBALL (FRIDAY)

Magna Vista 75, Patrick County 66

Magna Vista's boys basketball team finished the regular season with a 75-66 win over Patrick County in Ridgeway Friday night.

Jaken Ford and Landon Hall had 12 points each to lead the Warriors. Tyler Johnson and TraQuan Hairston added 11 each.

Jai Penn had a game-high 19 points to lead Patrick County. Tristan Underwood added 15 and Payton Stovall had 12.

Magna Vista finishes the regular season 5-13, 2-10 in PD play. Patrick County finishes 0-17, 0-12 in PD.

Both teams will now wait for seeding in their respective region tournaments.

MVHS: Jaken Ford 12; Tyler Johnson 11; Landon Hall 12; TraQuan Hairston 11; Nicholas Bokman 6; Javin Hairston 6; Xavier Carter 2; Paxton Tucker 5; Rion Martin 7; Ethan Stockton 3

PCHS: Jai Penn 19; Michael Nelson 5; Tristan Underwood 15; Demontez Hill 4; Gilbert Hubbard 3; Payton Stovall 12; Armando Cisneros 4; Jed Dellenback 4

BOYS BASKETBALL (FRIDAY)

Halifax County 62, Martinsville 59

Martinsville's comeback attempt came up short Friday in a 62-59 loss to Halifax County in South Boston.

Halifax led 29-24 and the half, and 46-40 through three quarters. The Bulldogs outscored the Comets 19-16 in the fourth.

Spencer Jones led the Bulldogs with 23 points. Rayshaun Dickerson added 13 and Keyshawn Kirby had 10 in the loss.

Martinsville finishes the regular season 11-9, 6-6 in the Piedmont District. They'll now wait to find out their seeding in the Region 2C tournament.

Martinsville 13 11 16 19 -- 59

Halifax County 16 13 17 16 -- 62

MARTINSVILLE: S.Jones 23, Kirby 10, Long 4, Dickerson 13, Dillard 9.

HALIFAX COUNTY: O.Ross 6, N.Ross 5, Tucker 2, Chandler 4, Jeffreys 5, Miller 18, Carter 22.

3-point goals: Martinsville 5 (S.Jones 2, Dillard 2, Dickerson), Halifax County 4 (Miller 2, N.Ross, Jeffreys).

GIRLS BASKETBALL (FRIDAY)

Carlisle 36, Roanoke Catholic 31

The Carlisle girls basketball team picked up a home win over Roanoke Catholic Friday night, 36-31.

Maxie Garrett led the Chiefs with 18 points and five steals. DeAmber Harris and MaKayla Kellam had eight rebounds each.

Carlisle (2-1) will return home on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game against Virginia Episcopal School.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (THURSDAY)

Magna Vista 59, Bassett 26

TaNashia Hairston had 22 points and Miranda Reynolds added 10 for the Warriors in a 59-26 win Thursday night.

Mya Moyer added eight points and Deedee Giggetts had six for the Warriors.

Bassett finished the regular season 3-18, 2-10 in PD play. They'll wait for seeding in the Region 3D tournament.

BOYS BASKETBALL (THURSDAY)

Martinsville 42, Dan River 30

Martinsville played its final non-district regular season game Thursday, and came away with a 42-30 win over Dan River.

Spencer Jones had 19 points and Keyshawn Kirby had 14 for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (THURSDAY)

Martinsville 47, Dan River 36

Martinsville's Caira Valentine and Zaniyah Moyer led the Bulldogs to a 47-36 non-district win over Dan River Thursday night.

Valentine led all scorers with 19 points, and Moyer had 15 points on five 3-pointers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (THURSDAY)

Piedmont Classical 48, Carlisle 39

Three players hit double-digits for Carlisle in a 48-39 loss to Piedmont Classical Thursday.

Ja’la Niblett had 19 points and three steals for the Chiefs. Gabrielle fountain added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Maxie Garrett had 10 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL (THURSDAY)

Bassett 63, Magna Vista 56

Bassett completed the season sweep of their rival Thursday night with a 63-56 victory over Magna Vista.

The win gave Bassett a sixth straight victory to finish the regular season.

Javin Hairston led Magna Vista with 22 points, and Jaken Ford added 10.

INDOOR TRACK

Bassett’s indoor track team competed in the SWVA Invitational Wednesday, and came away with 20 personal or career best finishes.

Highlights on the girls side were Sienna Bailey qualifying for her third event at the 3A State Indoor meet. Bailey won the individual 1000-meter title with a time of 3:16.02, a new personal record and the third best time ever at BHS.

Lana Roberts-Jordan placed seventh in the 300-meter with a time of 47.92.

In the 55-meter hurdles, Zoe Kinkema placed sixth with a time of 11.28, the fifth best time ever at BHS. Vintoria Manns finished eighth in the event, running 11.48 seconds.

The Bengals girls 4x400-meter relay team crushed their previous best time by almost a minute, running 4:51.30, the third best time all time at BHS. The relay's members were Bailey, Hailey Helms, Alheli Ramos-Garcia, and Manns.

Highlights for the Bengals boys team were the 4x200 meter relay, which finished second with a time of 1:38.96.

Brendon Easley was fifth in the 55-meter hurdles with a new career best time of 8.90, the third fastest ever at BHS.

Gabe Divers was fourth with a career best throw of 42-feet 2-inches in the shot put.

Bassett will be back in action on February 19 Region 3D Championships at Roanoke College.