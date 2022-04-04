Area Scores: Magna Vista girls soccer picks up non-district win over Northside

The Magna Vista girl soccer team avenged an early season loss to Northside with a 4-2 victory over the Vikings Monday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Morgan Smith had two goals to lead the Warriors in the win.

Alondra Vera-Carrillo got the scoring started for MVHS with a strike from just outside the box that got past Northside's keeper and gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

The lead held through halftime and eight minutes of the second half until Ava Walker found a sprinting Morgan Smith, who easily put the pass past the Viking's goalie for another MVHS score.

Northside got one back five minutes later, but in the 50th minute Smith again put pressure on the Vikings defense and was fouled in the box by the keeper, setting up a penalty kick, which she converted with ease to put Magna Vista up 3-1.

Northside's Emma Jones scored her second goal of the night in the 67th minute, but again Magna Vista quickly responded. Three minutes later, an MVHS corner kick went up, and DeeDee Giggetts found it for a header goal and a 4-2 lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Walker finished the night with two assists. Xitllali Mena had two saves in goal for the Warriors.

The Warriors lost to Northside, 3-1, the first game of the season, but have responded with four straight victories. Magna Vista (4-1) will return home to SRSC on Tuesday for another non-district game against Chatham. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Patrick County 8, Eastern Montgomery 1

Patrick County's baseball team snapped a two game losing streak with an 8-1 win over Eastern Montgomery Monday in Stuart.

Cam Nowlin got the start on the mound for PCHS, throwing three scoreless innings and allowing two hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Jackson Horton threw two scoreless and hitless innings in relief with four strikeouts and no walks. Hunter Strole threw the final two innings, allowing one run on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

The Cougars offense was led by Nowlin, Bubba Taylor, Troy Cox, Marvin Sawyers, and Ty Stowe-Holt.

PCHS (7-2) will next play a non-district road game at Floyd County on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Magna Vista 10, Gretna 0

The Magna Vista baseball team picked up a decisive 10-0 win over Gretna in a non-district road contest on Monday.

Caleb Denton and Paxton Tucker led the Warriors at the plate and on the mound in the win. Denton had four hits, including a 2-run home run, and threw three innings with four strikeouts for MVHS. Tucker also had two RBIs and two walks at the plate, and struck out six in three innings pitched.

Kolby Walthall was 3-5 with two RBIs for MVHS.

Magna Vista (4-4) will go back on the road for another non-district game when they play at Dan River on Tuesday. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 7, Bassett 2

The Magna Vista boys tennis team improved to 5-1 on the year with a 7-2 win over Bassett Monday night in Ridgeway.

Full results of the match are listed below.

Magna Vista will next go on the road to Danville on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match against G.W.-Danville.

Bassett will come home on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match against Halifax County.

Singles

Carson Harper (MVHS) def. Coby Hairfield (BHS) 8-0

Parker Hardy (BHS) def. Michael Thompson (MVHS) 8-6

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Lane Baily (BHS) 8-0

Jack Glenn (BHS) def. Darrian Haley (MVHS) 8-4

Gage Carter (MVHS) def. Skylar Robertson (BHS) 8-0

Bear Priddy (MVHS) def. T.J. Mills (BHS) 8-6

Doubles

Harper/Thompson (MVHS) def. Hairfield/Hardy (BHS) 8-6

Gardner/Haley (MVHS) def. Baily/Glenn (BHS) 9-7

Carter/Priddy (MVHS) def. Robertson/Mills (BHS) 8-0

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 6, Magna Vista 3

A perfect round of doubles helped the Bassett girls tennis team to a 6-3 win over Magna Vista at BHS Monday.

Full results from the match are listed below.

Bassett will next travel to South Boston on Wednesday for a Piedmont District matchup against Halifax County beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Magna Vista will next play a PD match against G.W.-Danville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Izzy Humble (BHS) def. Summer (MVHS) 8-4

Catherine Maxwell (MVHS) def. Emily Vaught (BHS) 8-6

Kylie Slaughter (MVHS) def. Lara Hall (BHS) 9-7

Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Briana Tatum (MVHS) 8-2

Taylor Reed (BHS) def. Hannah Vaughn (MVHS) 8-3

Olivia Kendall (MVHS) def. Sarah Hagood (BHS) 8-6

Doubles

Humble/Hall (BHS) def. Stone/Maxwell (MVHS) 8-5

Vaught/Reed (BHS) def. Slaughter/Tatum (MVHS) 8-2

Eanes/Hagood (BHS) def. Vaughn/Kendall (MVHS) 9-7

BOYS SOCCER

Northside 3, Magna Vista 1

Magna Vista's boys soccer team fell to Northside on Monday, 3-1, in Roanoke.

Monday was the second time the Warriors lost to Northside this season. The Vikings previously defeated MVHS 1-0 on March 21.

Magna Vista (3-2) will return home to Smith River Sports Complex on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game against Chatham.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.