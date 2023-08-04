The Magna Vista High School golf team shot 355 as a team to finished 8th out of 15 schools on Thursday in the Heritage Invitational, played at London Downs Golf Club, in Forest.

Logan Williams led Magna Vista after shooting 75 on the day. Williams was tied for second among all golfers on the day, and was the male medalist.

Landon Hall (88), Jaken Ford (89), Luke Gardner (103), and Austin Montrief (106) rounded out the rest of the Warriors team.

Jefferson Forest High School won the team competition after shooting 324 on the day.

The Warriors will next open Piedmont District play on Monday at Kinderton Country Club, the home course of Mecklenburg County High School.