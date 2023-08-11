The Magna Vista High School golf team shot 324 as a team to win a tri-match on Thursday at Forest Park Country Club.
The Warriors bested Bassett (373) and Martinsville to win the team event.
Magna Vista’s Logan Williams was the overall medalist after shooting 75 on the day.
Warriors teammate Luke Gardner was second with a 76, and Bassett’s Tate Jones finished third after shooting 77.
Full results from the match are listed below.
3-Team Golf Match
Thursday at Forest Park Country Club
Magna Vista (324)
Logan Williams 75
Luke Gardner 76
Landon Hall 85
Austin Montrief 88
Jaken Ford 90
Ethan Montrief 90
Bassett (373)
Tate Jones 77
Isaac Rodgers 84
Noah Harper 105
Keaton Martin 107
Nate Nelson 109
Nathan Sechrist 119
Martinsville
Tyler Carr 97
Abby Haskew 113
Gabe Divers 126