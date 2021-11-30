Area Scores: Magna Vista, Martinsville. Bassett girls basketball teams open season

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Magna Vista 51, Floyd County 49
The Magna Vista girls basketball team opened the season with a 51-49 win at Floyd County High School Tuesday night.
Jamina Hairston led the Warriors with a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. TaNashia Hairston added 15 points and Miranda Reynolds had nine.
The Warriors came into the season after only playing two games last winter, both in the Region 3D tournament.
Magna Vista (1-0) will go back on the road Thursday to Chatham High School for a 7 p.m. game.
Reidsville 47, Martinsville 39
The Martinsville High School girls basketball team played its first game in 21 months Tuesday, and the rust was apparent in a 47-39 loss to Reidsville at Martinsville Middle School.
The Bulldogs hadn't played a game since February 2020 after opting out of playing last season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Martinsville trailed Reidsville (N.C.) 13-3 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back in the second to cut the Rams lead to three at the half, 23-20.
Reidsville led by five heading into the fourth quarter, and extended the lead by outscoring the Bulldogs 14-11 in the fourth.
Sanyia Mobley led Martinsville with 11 points. Fonshay Moyer added nine.
Martinsville (0-1) will return home on Thursday to take on William Fleming at 7 p.m.
Bassett 47, James River 44
The Bassett girls basketball team picked up its first win over head coach Shirley McCall with a 47-44 win over James River in Buchanan Tuesday night.
McCall coached just one games with the Bengals last season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bassett led 33-31 at the start of the fourth quarter after the two teams were tied 21-21 at the half.
Bassett (1-0) will play its home opener on Wednesday against McMichael (N.C.) 7 p.m.