Area Scores: Magna Vista, Martinsville. Bassett girls basketball teams open season

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 51, Floyd County 49

The Magna Vista girls basketball team opened the season with a 51-49 win at Floyd County High School Tuesday night.

Jamina Hairston led the Warriors with a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. TaNashia Hairston added 15 points and Miranda Reynolds had nine.

The Warriors came into the season after only playing two games last winter, both in the Region 3D tournament.

Magna Vista (1-0) will go back on the road Thursday to Chatham High School for a 7 p.m. game.

Reidsville 47, Martinsville 39

The Martinsville High School girls basketball team played its first game in 21 months Tuesday, and the rust was apparent in a 47-39 loss to Reidsville at Martinsville Middle School.

The Bulldogs hadn't played a game since February 2020 after opting out of playing last season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Martinsville trailed Reidsville (N.C.) 13-3 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back in the second to cut the Rams lead to three at the half, 23-20.