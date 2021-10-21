Area Scores: Magna Vista opens PD tournament with win

PIEDMONT DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

No. 2 Magna Vista 3, No. 7 G.W.-Danville 0

Magna Vista opened the PD tournament with a straight-sets win over G.W.-Danville in Ridgeway Thursday night. The Warriors won by scores of 25-9, 25-8, 25-6.

Morgan Smith had a quadruple-double for the Warriors, finishing the night with 11 aces, 12 kills, 10 Digs, and 10 Points. Emma Hankins added seven aces, two kills, and two digs. Danielle Draper had nine digs and three aces, Bri Suarez had 10 assists and two aces.

The Warriors will host Tunstall in the tournament semifinals on Monday at 6 p.m. The only passes that will be honored are VHSL, Piedmont District, and VHSCA passes. Admission for the game is $7.