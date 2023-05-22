Region 3D Boys Tennis Tournament quarterfinals

Magna Vista 6, Bassett 0

The Magna Vista boys tennis team moved one step closer to the state tournament with a 6-0 win over Bassett on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Region 3D tournament.

With the win, the No. 1 seeded Warriors will play No. 4 Cave Spring at home on Tuesday in the tournament semifinals. The winner of that match will automatically qualify for the state tournament and will play in the region championship on Wednesday.