BASEBALL

Magna Vista 19, G.W.-Danville 0

A perfect game on the mound and 11 runs in the first inning helped the Magna Vista baseball team to a decisive 19-0 win at G.W.-Danville on Thursday.

Dylan Johnston, Justin Compton, and Preston Davis combined for the five inning no-hitter. Johnston threw two innings and struck out six. Compton threw one inning and struck out three, and Davis threw 1.2 innings and also struck out three.

Davis also led the Warriors at the plate, going 1-1 with a double, four walks, and three runs scored. Landen Moore had a double, three RBIs, and a run, and Compton had a hit, two walks, and three RBIs.

The Warriors (3-4, 1-1) will next travel to Martinsville High School on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.

MVHS 11 - 0 - 2 - 3 -3 --- 19 11 0

GWHS 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 --- 0 0 5

Magna Vista hitters: Simeon Moore 1-5, 2R, RBI, SB; Luke Haynes 0-3, R; Caleb Denton 1-2, BB, R, 2RBI, SB; Preston Davis 1-1, 4BB, 2B, 3R; Tommy Powell 0-2, R; Blaine Peters 1-1, RBI; Ethan Lee 1-1, 3R, RBI; Landen Moore 1-1, 2B, R, 3RBI; Nicholas Barrett 1-1, R; James Martin 0-1, BB, 2R; Justin Compton 1-1, 2BB, 3RBI; Dylan Johnston 1-1, RBI; Tyler Martin 0-0, 2BB, 2RBI; Mike Barrett 1-3, R, RBI; Noah Brumfield 0-0, BB, R

Magna Vista pitchers: Dylan Johnston 2IP, 6K; Justin Compton IP, 3K; Preston Davis 1.2IP, 3K

Carlisle 10, Hargrave Military 0

Casey Thomas threw a 5-inning no-hitter to help the Carlisle baseball team to a 10-0 home win over Hargrave Military Academy on Thursday.

Thomas struck out 12 and walked four in the win.

Terrance Hairston led the Chiefs at the plate, going 3-3 with four runs scored. Ian Martin, Thomas, Cole Scarce, and Styles Geramita added two hits each. Martin scored two runs and had two RBIs. Thomas walked twice, scored two runs, and had an RBI. Scarce walked twice and had an RBI, and Geramita walked and had two RBIs.

The Chiefs (2-2, 1-1) will next travel to Virginia Episcopal School on Monday for a 4 p.m. game.

HMA 000 00 - 0 0 1

CS 210 43X - 10 12 0

Carlisle hitting: Terrance Hairston 3-3, 4R; Ian Martin 2-2, BB, 2R, 2RBI; Luke Carter 1-2, BB, 2RBI; Casey Thomas 2-2, 2BB, 2R, RBI; Cole Scarce 2-2, 2BB, RBI; Styles Geramita 2-3, BB, 2RBI; Jacob Simpson 1-3, RBI; Josh Carter 0-1, 2BB

Carlisle pitching: Casey Thomas 5IP, 12K, 4BB

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 5, Patrick County 4

The Bassett High School tennis team picked up a 5-4 win over Patrick County High School on Thursday at Jaycee Field, in Collinsville.

Full results from the match are listed below.

The Bengals will get a week off before returning home on April 10 to take on Martinsville High School at 4:30 p.m.

The Cougars will also take time off before next going on the road to Magna Vista High School on April 11. The match will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Marissa Bentley (PCHS) def. Taylor Reed (BHS) 8-1

Mia Stowe (PCHS) def. Bailey Dyer (BHS) 8-2

Madison Mullis (PCHS) def. Hannah Eanes (BHS) 8-6

Evan Parnell (BHS) def. Cecilia Leon-Cisneros (PCHS) 8-1

Laken Porter (BHS) def. Katie Vernon (PCHS) 8-0

Jenna Meadors (BHS) def. Shyanne Holt (PCHS) 8-1

Doubles

Bentley/Stowe (PCHS) def. Reed/Eanes (BHS) 8-2

Parnell/Porter (BHS) def. Mullis/Leon-Cisneros (PCHS) 8-3

Dyer/Charity (BHS) def. Whitefield Vernon-Holt (PCHS) 8-3

Halifax County 9, Magna Vista 0

The Magna Vista girls tennis team was swept in a Piedmont District home match on Thursday, 9-0, against Halifax County High School.

The Warriors (0-5) traveled to Staunton River High School on Thursday for a non-district match. Results were too late for publication. Magna Vista will next take on Patrick County High School on April 11 at 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

P&HCC wins on two walk-offs

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team swept Spartanburg Methodist in a doubleheader on Thursday, winning both games on a walk-off.

In Game 1, the Patriots won 6-5 after scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh. In the inning, Laken Tignor reached on a double, and Trey Shelton walked. Both runners came around to score on a double to centerfield by Bryson Pleasant that won the game.

Landon Abrahamson led the Patriots at the plate, going 2-3 with a double and a run.

Bassett High School graduate Drew Fisher got the win on the mound, throwing four innings in relief, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

P&HCC won Game 2, 7-6, again scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

In the seventh, Shelton and Matthew Best each reached on singles to left field. A passed ball scored Best, and Shelton came around for the game-winner on a single by Johnboy Rittenhouse.

Best was 2-4 at the plate, and Shelton was 1-2 with a walk and a two runs scored.

Kyle Fields got the start for P&HCC, throwing five innings and allowing three runs on five hits with two strikeouts. Kyle Hardy threw 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings in relief, striking out three and walking one. Jack McDowell finished the game on the mound, throwing 1.1 innings and allowing three runs, none earned, on three hits. McDowell also struck out five.

Earlier this week, the Patriots dropped a midweek game on Tuesday at Gaston College, 12-11.

Aidan Cunningham led P&HCC at the plate, going 3-5. Best, Trent Murchinson, Kyle Fields, and Bobby Lane added two hits each. Best also had a double, two walks, two RBIs, and two runs, and Murchinson had a triple, a double, four RBIs, and two runs.

The Patriots (15-8, 7-1) will travel to Cleveland Community College for a 3-game series this weekend, starting with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 9, GW-Danville 0

Three players scored two goals each to help the Magna Vista boys soccer team to a 9-0 win over G.W.-Danville on Thursday in Danville.

Eduardo Perez-Sandoval, Carlos Ramirez-Mendoza, and Jaxon Britton each scored twice to lead the Warriors. Ian Betton added a goal and two assists. Gustavo Vera-Carillo had a goal and an assist, and Yahir Mora had a goal.

Nathaniel Pearson and Noah Stout combined for the shutout in goal, each recording one save.

The Warriors (5-0, 2-0) will next travel to Martinsville High School on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 10, GW-Danville 0

Ava Walker scored five goals to lead the Magna Vista girls soccer team to a 10-0 win over G.W.-Danville on Thursday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Camille Underwood added two goals in the win. Alondra Vera, Kelsey Reece, and Katherine Cecil added one goal each. Vera also had three assists, and Reece, Andrea Amaya, and Claire Coleman had one assist each.

The Warriors (5-0, 2-0) will return to their home field at SRSC on Friday to take on Martinsville at 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 15, Tunstall 6

Journey Moore got the win in the circle and had four hits at the plate to help the Patrick County High School softball team to a 15-6 home win over Tunstall High School on Thursday.

Moore had three strikeouts in four innings of work on the mound, and added three RBIs at the plate.

Alexis Knight had two hits for the Cougars. Lauren Fulcher had a home run, Madison Greer had a triple and two RBIs, and Lilly Hazelwood had three RBIs in the win.

The Cougars (6-3, 1-0) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Friday for a 5 p.m. Piedmont District game.

BOYS TENNIS

Patrick County 5, Bassett 4

The Patrick County High School boys tennis team picked up a Piedmont District road win on Thursday, defeating Bassett High School, 5-4.

The Cougars will take time off for spring break, and will next travel to Magna Vista High School on April 11 at 4 p.m.

The Bengals will also take time off before traveling to Martinsville School on April 11 for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Magna Vista 5, Halifax County 4

The Magna Vista boys tennis team defeated Halifax County High School, 5-4, on Thursday, in South Boston.

Full results from the match are listed below.

The Warriors (5-0, 2-0) returned home on Thursday for a match against Staunton River. Results were too late for publication. Magna Vista will next take on Patrick County High School at home on April 11.

Singles

Preston Riddle (HCHS) def. Bear Priddy (MVHS) 8-1

Caleb Lynch (MVHS) def. Kennedy Anderson (HCHS) 8-6

Landon Jones (HCHS) def. Carson Harper (MVHS) 9-7

Andrew Kim (HCHS) def. Gage Carter (MVHS) 9-7

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Ram de Vera (HCHS) 8-1

Josh Luther (MVHS) def. Josh Slagle (HCHS) 8-0

Doubles

Riddle/Kim (HCHS) def. Priddy/Luther (MVHS) 8-2

Lynch/Gardner (MVHS) def. Anderson/Jones (HCHS) 8-4

Harper/Carter (MVHS) def. de Vera/Slagle (HCHS) 8-2