 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story editor's pick

Area Scores: Magna Vista volleyball, golf pick up wins; Patrick County volleyball victorious

  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

Magna Vista 3, Halifax County 1 (25-22, 16-25, 25-18, 25-20)

The Magna Vista volleyball team picked up a Piedmont District win, in Ridgeway, on Wednesday, 3-1, over Halifax County. The Warriors won by scores of 25-22, 16-25, 25-18, 25-20.

The Warriors were led by: Summer Stone (7 pts, 5 digs, 9 kills), Aly Cuthbertson (4 pts, 2 aces, 5 kills), Mykaela Dillard (19 digs, 3 kills), and Laiken Barnes (7 pts, 4 aces, 26 digs).

Magna Vista (3-2) will next go on the road to G.W.-Danville on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

Patrick County 3, Chatham 1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-11, 26-24)

The Patrick County volleyball team improved to 5-0 on the year with a 3-1 win at Chatham High School, on Thursday.

People are also reading…

The Cougars were led by: Lilly Byers (35 assists, 8 kills, 13 digs and 6 aces), Samantha Harris (18 kills, 17 digs and 2 aces), and Journey Moore (18 digs and 6 assists).

PCHS will travel to Tunstall on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

GOLF

The Magna Vista golf team won a three team match, on Thursday, at Cooper's Cove Golf Club, in Hardy.

The Warriors shot 335 as a team to best Patrick County High School (338) by three strokes. Franklin County High School (346) finished third. 

Franklin County's Sam Fansler was the overall medalist, shooting 73 on the day. Magna Vista's Luke Gardner was second with a 79, and Patrick County's Jalen Hagwood was third with an 80.

Full results for all three teams are listed below.

3-Team Match 

Thursday at Cooper's Cove Golf Club

Hardy, VA

Magna Vista (335)

- Patrick McCrickard 86

- Logan Williams 84

- Luke Gardner 79

- Jaken Ford 97

- Kailei Minter 88

- Landon Hall 86

Patrick County (338)

- Wesley Roberson 82

- Jalen Hagwood 80

- Jordan Harris 86

- Kylee Joyce 91

- Lauren Worley 90

- Will Vernon 107

Franklin County (346)

- Sam Fansler 73

- Harmon English 90

- Rylan McGhee 89

- Alex Shorter 94

- Jackson Spencer 96

- Parker Olsson 100

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bulletin Football Week 2: From fútbol to football

Bulletin Football Week 2: From fútbol to football

This week, we welcome two futbol coaches to try their hand at picking the American game, with Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer coaches Brennan Murphy and Houston Stutz our guest for Bulletin Football Pick'em.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert