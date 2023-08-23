VOLLEYBALL

Magna Vista 3, Staunton River 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-21)

The Magna Vista volleyball team picked up its second win of the opening week of the season with a 3-0 road victory over Staunton River on Wednesday. The Warriors won by scores of 25-17, 25-23, 25-21.

Magna Vista was led by: Anna Claire Cuthbertson (3 aces, 7 digs, 8 kills), Sasha Dukes (5 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks), Brooklyn Dalton (13 digs, 19 assists), Hayley DeShazo (8 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 12 digs), Laiken Barnes (10 digs), Saige Adams (6 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 10 digs), and Laura Dillard (5 kills).

With the win, Magna Vista improves to 2-0 on the season. They'll next play their home opener on Thursday against William Byrd, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Magna Vista junior varsity team also won, 2-0, by scores of 25-20, 25-16.

The Magna Vista volleyball team opened the season on Monday with a 3-1 road win over Chatham High School. The Warriors won by scores of 25-17, 14-25, 25-14, 25-17.

Magna Vista was led by: Anna Claire Cuthbertson (5 aces, 5 service points, 5 kills, 13 digs, 1 block), Sasha Dukes (5 service points, 2 aces, 7 kills), Brooklyn Dalton (6 points, 2 kills, 6 digs, 23 assists), Hayley DeShazo (10 points, 3 aces, 12 digs, 8 kills), Saige Adams (11 digs, 4 kills, 1 block), and Laiken Barnes (24 digs, 7 points, 5 aces).

The Warriors JV team also won, 2-0, by scores of 25-15, 25-16.