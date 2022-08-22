Area Scores: Magna Vista volleyball opens season with win; PD golf scores

VOLLEYBALL

Magna Vista 3, Chatham 0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-12)

The Magna Vista volleyball team opened the season on Monday with a non-district home win over Chatham, 3-0, by scores of 25-12, 25-23, 25-12.

Magna Vista was led by: Summer Stone (9 points, 6 aces, 4 digs, 6 kills, 12 assists), Aly Cuthbertson (4 points, 2 aces, 1 block, 3 kills), Mykaela Dillard (4 points, 5 aces, 9 digs), Laiken Barnes (4 points, 2 aces, 16 digs, 1 assist), Bri Suarez (5 points, 12 digs, 6 assists), Saige Adams (3 digs, 2 kills), Sasha Dukes (2 kills, 1 block), and Jennifer Ruiz (5 points, 1 Ace, 3 digs, 1 kill).

The Warriors will next return home on Thursday to take on Gretna at 7 p.m.

GOLF

Results of PD golf match No. 4

Halifax County picked up another Piedmont District win in the fourth PD regular season golf match of the season on Monday at Danville Country Club.

Halifax shot 306 as a team to come away with the win.

Patrick County's Wesley Roberson and Halifax's Lukas Newton tied for the overall medalist, both shooting 73s on the day.

Magna Vista finished second as team after shooting 319. The Warriors were led by Jaken Ford, who shot 76, and Patrick McCrickard, who shot 78.

Patrick County finished third as a team with a score of 325.

Monday's match was hosted by G.W.-Danville High School.

Full results from Monday are listed below.

PD teams will next meet up on Thursday at Forest Park Country Club, the home course of Martinsville High School. Players will start teeing off at 2 p.m.

Halifax County (306)

- J.D. Cunningham 81

- Lukas Newton 73

- Zac Rhodes 89

- Jack Morgan 74

- Will Long 78

- Hayden Platzke 93

Magna Vista (319)

- Patrick McCrickard 78

- Luke Gardner 82

- Logan Williams 83

- Jaken Ford 76

- Kailei Minter 93

- Landon Hall 85

Patrick County (325)

- Jalen Hagwood 82

- Wesley Roberson 73

- Jordan Harris 93

- Chance Corns 81

- Kylee Joyce 89

- Will Vernon 111

Mecklenburg (332)

- Taylor Seamans 82

- Jackson Allgood 78

- Cameron Shriver 85

- Gage Jones 87

- Elliot Love 97

- Barrett Digh 93

Tunstall (393)

- Jordan Powell 92

- Tesla Vargas 89

- Jackson Jones 114

- Shaffer Boles 113

- Cole Abercrombie 104

- Andrew Lavinder 108

G.W.-Danville (409)

- Ella Payne 88

- Sadie Gunn 102

- Dylan Gluhareff 96

- Maggie Weller 123

Martinsville (446)

- Caleb Joyce 88

- Abby Haskew 118

- Tyler Carr 118

- Connor Worthington 122

- NyQuis Bradley 123

Bassett

- Camden Bryant 93

- Tate Jones 83