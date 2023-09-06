VOLLEYBALL

Magna Vista 3, Chatham 0 (25-8, 25-22, 25-20)

The Magna Vista volleyball team defeated Chatham, 3-0, in a non-district home game on Wednesday. The Warriors won by scores of 25-8, 25-22, 25-20.

Magna Vista was led by: Sasha Dukes (7 kills, 3 aces, 1 block, 5 digs), Hayley DeShazo (4 kills, 16 digs), Anna Claire Cuthbertson (5 kills, 11 digs), Saige Adams (5 kills), and Laiken Barnes (18 digs, 2 aces, 10 service points).

The Warriors (3-3) will next travel to Bassett High School on Thursday for a rivalry match against the Bengals beginning at 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Magna Vista hosts meet at SRSC

The Magna Vista cross country team hosted a four team Piedmont District meet at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Mecklenburg County High School won the girls team title, and Halifax County High School won the boys title.

Janetzy Rodriguez was the highest finishing Bulldog in the girls race, coming in 31st after running the 3K in 18:41.30.

Jailyn Reynolds led Martinsville in the race, coming in 16th with a time of 12:22.55.

Kerry Nguyen was the highest finishing Warrior in the race, coming in 37th after running 20:35.96.

Landon Richardson led Magna Vista in the boys race, coming in 38th with a time of 14:06.16.

Full results from Martinsville and Magna Vista, as well as team scores, are listed below.

Magna Vista Piedmont District Meet

Thursday at Smith River Sports Complex

High School Girls 3000 Meter Run

31 Janetzy Rodriguez 10 Martinsville 18:41.30

37 Kerry Nguyen 12 Magna Vista 20:35.96 15

42 Cheyenne Geramita 10 Magna Vista 22:15.38 16

44 Brianna Rivera-Jimenez 10 Magna Vista 24:21.06 17

45 Johanna Maxie 11 Magna Vista 25:36.04 18

46 Gretchen Schaller 10 Magna Vista 25:36.45 19

High School Girls 3000 Meter Run Team Scores

1 Mecklenburg County 15

2 Tunstall 48

3 Magna Vista 85

High School Boys 3000 Meter Run

16 Jailyn Reynolds 10 Martinsville 12:22.55 14

18 Skyler Spence 12 Martinsville 12:35.39 16

31 Steven Morales 10 Martinsville 13:37.72 22

38 Landon Richardson 10 Magna Vista 14:06.16

43 Kaden Mellott 10 Magna Vista 14:50.20

55 John Hundley 9 Martinsville 20:32.35 25

56 Riley Wilkins 10 Martinsville 20:55.52 26

57 Noah Richardson 9 Magna Vista 23:24.59

58 Jordan Elmahmoud 9 Magna Vista 23:40.39

High School Boys 3000 Meter Run Team Scores

1 Halifax County 28

2 Tunstall 38

3 Mecklenburg County 71

4 Martinsville 103