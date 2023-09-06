The Magna Vista High School golf team shot 299 as a team to win Tuesday's Piedmont District regular season match at Beaver Creek Golf Club in Collinsville.

Magna Vista's Logan Williams was match medalist after shooting 68 on the day, besting Halifax County's JD Cunningham, who shot 69.

Halifax (300) finished second as a team. Mecklenburg County (321), Tunstall (323), and Bassett (355) rounded out the top five teams.

Full results from the match are listed below.

PD teams will meet again on Monday at Oak Hill Country Club, in Eden, North Carolina, for a match hosted by Magna Vista.

Piedmont District regular season match

Thursday at Beaver Creek Golf Club

Magna Vista (299)

Logan Williams 68 (match medalist)

Luke Gardner 79

Landon Hall 78

Jaken Ford 74

Ethan Montrief 87

Austin Montrief 84

Halifax (300)

JD Cunningham 69

Lukas Newton 72

Jack Morgan 82

Brian Cole 77

Nathan Hudson 83

Logan Clark 88

Mecklenburg County (321)

Cameron Shriver 82

Taylor Seamans 78

Jackson Allgood 79

Gage Jones 82

Slate George 92

Eli Walker 90

Tunstall (323)

Jordan Powell 82

Colton Payne 81

Patrick Snow 85

Tesla Vargas 80

Luke Snow 80

Shaffer Boles 97

Bassett (355)

Isaac Rodgers 78

Keaton Martin 87

Noah Harper 88

Nate Nelson 102

Nathan Sechrist 103

Martinsville (430)

Tyler Carr 98

Caleb Joyce 91

Abby Haskew 118

Gabriel Davis 123

G.W.-Danville

Ella Payne 91

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, G.W.-Danville 0 (25-1, 25-5, 25-11)

The Bassett High School volleyball team opened Piedmont District play on Tuesday with a 3-0 road win over G.W.-Danville. The Bengals won by scores of 25-1, 25-5, 25-11.

Bassett will return home on Thursday for a rivalry match against Magna Vista beginning at 7 p.m.

Glenvar 3, Patrick County 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-17)

The Patrick County High School volleyball team opened Three Rivers District play with a 3-0 home loss to Glenvar on Tuesday. The Highlanders won by scores of 25-14, 25-11, 25-17.

PCHS was led by: Lilly Hazelwood (5 kills, 3 blocks), Jayden Callahan (5 kills, 15 digs), Journey Moore (20 digs), and Camille Gonzalez (14 assists, 3 kills, 1 ace).

The Cougars (2-4, 0-1) will next travel to Radford High School for another TRD contest on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Dan River 3, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville High School volleyball team dropped a non-district home contest on Tuesday against Dan River. The Wildcats won, 3-0.

Martinsville (2-3) will return home on Thursday for a Piedmont District match against G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.

Davidson-Davie CC 3, P&HCC 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-16)

The Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball team fell in a Region 10 road match on Tuesday. Davidson-Davie Community College defeated the Patriots, 3-0, by scores of 25-7, 25-13, 25-16.

P&HCC (1-5) will come home for a doubleheader on Saturday. The Patriots will take on Sandhills Community College at 11 a.m., and Louisburg College at 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Carlisle 2, Westover Christian Academy 1

The Carlisle School boys soccer team opened the season on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Westover Christian Academy at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

The Chiefs (1-0) will return home to SRSC on Friday to take on Covenant at 5 p.m.