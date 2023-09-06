The Magna Vista High School golf team shot 299 as a team to win Tuesday's Piedmont District regular season match at Beaver Creek Golf Club in Collinsville.
Magna Vista's Logan Williams was match medalist after shooting 68 on the day, besting Halifax County's JD Cunningham, who shot 69.
Halifax (300) finished second as a team. Mecklenburg County (321), Tunstall (323), and Bassett (355) rounded out the top five teams.
Full results from the match are listed below.
PD teams will meet again on Monday at Oak Hill Country Club, in Eden, North Carolina, for a match hosted by Magna Vista.
Piedmont District regular season match
Thursday at Beaver Creek Golf Club
Magna Vista (299)
Logan Williams 68 (match medalist)
Luke Gardner 79
Landon Hall 78
Jaken Ford 74
Ethan Montrief 87
Austin Montrief 84
Halifax (300)
JD Cunningham 69
Lukas Newton 72
Jack Morgan 82
Brian Cole 77
Nathan Hudson 83
Logan Clark 88
Mecklenburg County (321)
Cameron Shriver 82
Taylor Seamans 78
Jackson Allgood 79
Gage Jones 82
Slate George 92
Eli Walker 90
Tunstall (323)
Jordan Powell 82
Colton Payne 81
Patrick Snow 85
Tesla Vargas 80
Luke Snow 80
Shaffer Boles 97
Bassett (355)
Isaac Rodgers 78
Keaton Martin 87
Noah Harper 88
Nate Nelson 102
Nathan Sechrist 103
Martinsville (430)
Tyler Carr 98
Caleb Joyce 91
Abby Haskew 118
Gabriel Davis 123
G.W.-Danville
Ella Payne 91
VOLLEYBALL
Bassett 3, G.W.-Danville 0 (25-1, 25-5, 25-11)
The Bassett High School volleyball team opened Piedmont District play on Tuesday with a 3-0 road win over G.W.-Danville. The Bengals won by scores of 25-1, 25-5, 25-11.
Bassett will return home on Thursday for a rivalry match against Magna Vista beginning at 7 p.m.
Glenvar 3, Patrick County 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-17)
The Patrick County High School volleyball team opened Three Rivers District play with a 3-0 home loss to Glenvar on Tuesday. The Highlanders won by scores of 25-14, 25-11, 25-17.
PCHS was led by: Lilly Hazelwood (5 kills, 3 blocks), Jayden Callahan (5 kills, 15 digs), Journey Moore (20 digs), and Camille Gonzalez (14 assists, 3 kills, 1 ace).
The Cougars (2-4, 0-1) will next travel to Radford High School for another TRD contest on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Dan River 3, Martinsville 0
The Martinsville High School volleyball team dropped a non-district home contest on Tuesday against Dan River. The Wildcats won, 3-0.
Martinsville (2-3) will return home on Thursday for a Piedmont District match against G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.
Davidson-Davie CC 3, P&HCC 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-16)
The Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball team fell in a Region 10 road match on Tuesday. Davidson-Davie Community College defeated the Patriots, 3-0, by scores of 25-7, 25-13, 25-16.
P&HCC (1-5) will come home for a doubleheader on Saturday. The Patriots will take on Sandhills Community College at 11 a.m., and Louisburg College at 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Carlisle 2, Westover Christian Academy 1
The Carlisle School boys soccer team opened the season on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Westover Christian Academy at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.
The Chiefs (1-0) will return home to SRSC on Friday to take on Covenant at 5 p.m.