Area Scores: Magna Vista's Hughes hits for the cycle; Warriors boys and girls tennis defeat Patrick County

SOFTBALL

Magna Vista 14, Floyd County 9

Kaylee Hughes hit for the cycle and Cyera Patterson had a grand slam to help Magna Vista's softball team to a 14-9 non-district road win over Floyd County on Monday.

Hughes and a single, double, triple, and 3-run home run for MVHS. The senior also walked, scored two runs, and ended up with five RBIs on the night. She also come in to pitch in the sixth inning and finished the game on the mound for the save.

Cyera Patterson got the runs started for MVHS by hitting a grand slam in the second inning, her first career home run. Delaney Burris also helped out with a 3-run home run in the sixth inning.

Carlee Ashworth started in the circle and got the win for the Warriors, and she also helped out at the plate with three hits and two runs scored.

Magna Vista (6-9) will return home on Wednesday for another non-district game against Gretna at 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 7, Patrick County 2

The Magna Vista boys tennis team picked up a 7-2 Piedmont District win over Patrick County at MVHS on Monday.

Full results of the match are listed below.

Magna Vista (8-2, 6-2) will travel to Bassett on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Patrick County (4-4, 4-4) will travel to G.W.-Danville on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Singles

Carson Harper (MVHS) def. Krish Patel (PCHS), 8-6

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Wesley Robinson (PCHS), 8-2

Caleb Lynch (MVHS) def. Cameron White (PCHS), 8-0

Michael Thompson (MVHS) def. Tyler Buchanan (PCHS), 8-5

Bryan Clark (PCHS) def. Darian Haley (MVHS), 8-6

Gage Carter (MVHS) def. Josh Dalton (PCHS), 8-5

Doubles

Harper/Thompson (MVHS) def. Patel/Robinson (PCHS), 8-0

Lynch/Gardner (MVHS) def. Buchanan/Clark (PCHS), 8-0

White/Dalton (PCHS) def. Carter/Barry Priddy (MVHS), 8-3

Bassett 9, Martinsville 0

The Bassett boys tennis team swept Martinsville, 9-0, in a match at MHS on Monday.

The Bengals (5-8) will return home on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match against Magna Vista.

Martinsville will next travel to Halifax County on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

GIRLS TENNIS

Magna Vista 8, Patrick County 1

The Magna Vista girls tennis team picked up an 8-1 Piedmont District win over Patrick County on Monday at Jaycee Park in Collinsville.

Full results of the match are listed below.

Magna Vista will play it's final home match on Wednesday at 4:30 against Bassett.

Patrick County (2-5, 2-5) will go back on the road on Wednesday to Danville for a 5 p.m. match against G.W.-Danville.

Singles

Marissa Bentley (PCHS) def. Summer Stone (MVHS), 8-2

Catherine Maxwell (MVHS) def. Mia Stowe (PCHS), 8-2

Kylie Slaughter (MVHS) def. Madison Mullis (PCHS), 8-2

Briana Tatum (MVHS) def. Brianna Puckett (PCHS), 8-2

Hannah Vaughn (MVHS) def. Karris Bowman (PCHS), 8-4

Olivia Kendall (MVHS) def. Katie Vernon (PCHS), 8-1

Doubles

Stone/Maxwell (MVHS) def. Bentley/Stowe (PCHS), 8-6

Slaughter/Tatum (MVHS) def. Mullis/Puckett (PCHS), 8-4

Vaughn/Kendall (MVHS) def. Bowman/Vernon (PCHS), 8-1

Bassett 9, Martinsville 0

Bassett swept Martinsville, 9-0, in a home Piedmont District match on Monday.

The Bengals improve to 8-2 on the year with the win, and 7-0 in Piedmont District play. They'll next travel to Magna Vista on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Martinsville will return home on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match against Halifax County.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 9, Chatham 1

Morgan Smith scored four goals and Baylie Coleman added three to help the Magna Vista girls soccer team to a 9-1 non-district home win over Chatham High School on Monday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Smith added two assists in the win. Alondra Vera and Ava Walker each added one goal and one assist, and Camille Underwood had three assists.

Magna Vista (11-1) will return home to SRSC on Tuesday for a Piedmont District game against Martinsville at 7 p.m.

Bassett 3, Martinsville 0

Two goals by Alanis Osgood helped the Bassett girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Martinsville at MHS on Monday.

Heaven Brown had the other goal for Bassett. Madison Barker had two assists, and Jackie Hernandez-Leal had one. The shutout was split between two Bengals goalkeepers: Ruth Alvarez and Lani Craig.

Bassett (5-6-1, 5-2-1) will return home on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game against Tunstall.

Martinsville (2-7, 2-5) will go on the road on Tuesday to Smith River Sports Complex for a 7 p.m. game against Magna Vista.

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 2, Martinsville 0

Two second half goals helped the Bassett boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Martinsville at MHS on Monday.

Nathan Morrison got the scoring started for the Bengals in the 47th minute on an assist by Casey Ferguson. Hector Maya added a goal in the 75th minute on an assist by Samuel Aboytes.

Alex Hernandez had one save and the shutout in goal for Bassett.

Tyler Carr had four saves for Martinsville.

The win is the fourth in a row for Bassett (8-3-1, 7-2). The Bengals will next travel to Tunstall High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.

Martinsville (1-8, 1-6) will return home on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. PD game against Magna Vista.

Magna Vista 6, Chatham 0

Six different scorers helped the Magna Vista boys soccer team defeat Chatham, 6-0, in a non-district home game at Smith River Sports Complex on Monday.

Gustavo Vera-Carillo, Eduardo Perez-Sandoval, and Ian Betton led the Warriors in scoring, tallying one goal and one assist each. Javier Lara-Perez, Nick Bokman, and Axel Jimenez chipped in with one goal each. Jaxon Britton, Alex Gil-Reyes and Brandon Hall added one assist to close out the scoring, and goalie Nathaniel Pearson had four saves for the shutout.

Magna Vista (7-4) will travel to Martinsville on Tuesday for a Piedmont District game at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Bassett 20, Martinsville 2

The Bassett baseball team snapped a 5-game losing streak with a 20-2 win over Martinsville at BHS on Monday.

The Bengals improve to 4-10-1 with the win, and 2-4-1 in Piedmont District play. They'll return home on Tuesday for a non-district game against Chatham at 5 p.m.

Martinsville (1-9, 0-4) will come home to Hooker Field on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. PD game against Magna Vista.

Wesleyan Christian Academy 9, Carlisle 1

The Carlisle baseball team fell for the first time in five games on Monday with a 9-1 loss at Wesleyan Christian Academy.

Colin Cunningham led Carlisle with two hits in the loss. Bryson Brady had a hit and an RBI, and Zach Craddock scored the Chiefs' lone run.

Brady threw 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks, with one strikeout. Styles Geramita threw 4.1 innings.

Carlisle (6-7-1) will return home on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game against Morehead High School (N.C.).