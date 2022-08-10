Area Scores: Magna Vista's McCrickard wins PD regular season golf match

Magna Vista senior Patrick McCrickard came away with his first golf win of the fall on Tuesday, shooting a 78 to win the second Piedmont District regular season match of 2022.

Tuesday's match was played at Tuscarora Country Club in Danville, the home course of Tunstall High School.

McCrickard bested Halifax County's JD Cunningham and Lukas Newton by one stroke to come away with the win.

Halifax won the team competition, shooting 325 on the day. Magna Vista (342) and Patrick County (348) finished second and third as a team.

Full results from Tuesday's match are listed below.

PD teams will play the third district regular season match on Monday at Greens Folly Golf Course in South Boston, the home course of Halifax County High School.

PD Golf Match No. 2

Tuesday at Tuscarora Country Club

Danville

1st - Halifax County (325)

- JD Cunningham 79

- Lukas Newton 79

- Jack Morgan 82

- Will Long 85

- Zac Rhodes 87

- Brian Cole 85

2nd - Magna Vista (342)

- Logan Williams 88

- Patrick McCrickard 78

- Luke Gardner 88

- Jaken Ford 103

- Kailei Minter 88

- Landon Hall 93

3rd - Patrick County (348)

- Jalen Hagwood 84

- Wesley Roberson 80

- Chance Corns 106

- Jordan Harris 93

- Lauren Worley 96

- Kylee Joyce 91

4th - Mecklenburg County (350)

- Cameron Shriver 88

- Jackson Allgood 88

- Barrett Digh 92

- Taylor Seamans 82

- Ellett Love 102

- Slate George 105

5th - G.W.-Danville (407)

- Ella Payne 88

- Sadie Gunn 100

- Dylan Gluhareff 93

- Maggie Weller 126

6th - Tunstall (411)

- Jordan Powell 88

- Tesla Vargas 101

- Cole Abercrombie 109

- Shaffer Boles 113

- Andrew Lavinder 126

Bassett

- Camden Bryant 83

- Tate Jones 99

Martinsville

- Cole Joyce 100

- Abby Haskew 121