Area Scores: Magna Vista's Morgan Smith scores 100th career goal in defeat of Bassett;

Morgan Smith

Magna Vista senior Morgan Smith (shown above in a game earlier this season) scored her 100th career goal in the Warriors 12-0 win over Bassett on Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex.

 Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper

Morgan Smith scored the 100th goal of her career, part of a four goal night for the senior, who helped Magna Vista’s girls soccer team to a 12-0 win over Bassett on Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Smith added an assist in the win.

Shanyah Spencer and Ava Walker both recorded hat tricks for the Warriors. Alondra Vera and Skylar Hopkins added one goal apiece, and Camille Underwood, Ava Walker and Baylie Coleman each had two assists.

Tuesday’s game was the final regular season contest for both the Warriors and Bengals.

Magna Vista goes into the Piedmont District tournament perfect in PD play this season. The Warriors are 15-1 on the year, and 12-0 in the district. By claiming the PD regular season title, they'll be the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

Bassett finishes the regular season 5-9-1, and 5-6-1 in PD play. The Bengals are currently ranked fourth in the district.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 5, Magna Vista 4

The Bassett softball team improved to 8-9 on the season with a 5-4 win over Magna Vista at home Tuesday night.

With the win, the Bengals finish Piedmont District play with a 5-3 record. They are currently second in the district standings.

Bassett will finish the regular on Wednesday with a non-district home game against Brookville.

Magna Vista finishes the regular season 7-12, and 2-6 in PD play. The Warriors are currently fifth in the PD standings.

