VOLLEYBALL

Tunstall 3, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville High School volleyball team fell in its Piedmont District opener on Thursday, losing to Tunstall, 3-0, at THS.

The Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1) will return home on Tuesday to take on Dan River in non-district play. Game time is at 7 p.m.

James River 3, Bassett 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-22)

The Bassett High School volleyball team fell in a non-district road contest on Thursday, losing to James River, 3-0, in Buchanan. The Knights won by scores of 25-18, 25-16, 25-22.

Bassett (2-3) will next travel to G.W.-Danville on Tuesday to open Piedmont District play. The game will begin at 7 p.m.

Dan River 3, Patrick County 1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19)

The Patrick County High School volleyball team dropped a non-district road contest to Dan River on Thursday. The Wildcats won, 3-1, by scores of 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19.

PCHS was led by: Madi Heath (14 kills), Marissa (8 kills, 5 blocks), and Eliza Clifton (24 assists).

The Cougars (2-3) will return home on Tuesday for a Three Rivers District contest against Glenvar beginning at 7 p.m.

GOLF

PD teams compete in Danville

Piedmont District golf teams competed in a regular season match on Thursday at Danville Golf Club. Halifax County High School won the match with a team score of 314.

Halifax's Lukas Newton was the match medalist after shooting 71 on the day.

Mecklenburg, Magna Vista, Tunstall, and Bassett rounded out the top five teams.

Full results from Thursday's match are listed below.

PD teams will meet again on Tuesday at Beaver Creek Golf Club for a match hosted by Bassett High School.

Halifax County (314)

JD Cunningham 76

Lukas Newton 71

Jack Morgan 82

Brian Cole 89

Nathan Hudson 85

Logan Chappell 89

Mecklenburg County (335)

Cameron Shiver 78

Taylor Seamans 82

Jackson Allgood 86

Gage Jones 89

Slate George 99

Eli Walker 101

Magna Vista (347)

Logan Williams 79

Luke Gardner 89

Landon Hall 88

Jaken Ford 92

Ethan Montrief 91

Austin Montrief 91

Tunstall (362)

Jordan Powell 92

Colton Payne 86

Patrick Snow 95

Luke Snow 97

Shaffer Boles 101

Tesla Vargas 89

Bassett (405)

Isaac Rodgers 89

Tate Jones 101

Keaton Martin 107

Noah Harper 108

Nate Nelson 115

Hayden Robertson 117

Martinsville

Abby Haskew 114

Gabriel 124

G.W.-Danville

Ella Payne 91