VOLLEYBALL
Tunstall 3, Martinsville 0
The Martinsville High School volleyball team fell in its Piedmont District opener on Thursday, losing to Tunstall, 3-0, at THS.
The Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1) will return home on Tuesday to take on Dan River in non-district play. Game time is at 7 p.m.
James River 3, Bassett 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-22)
The Bassett High School volleyball team fell in a non-district road contest on Thursday, losing to James River, 3-0, in Buchanan. The Knights won by scores of 25-18, 25-16, 25-22.
Bassett (2-3) will next travel to G.W.-Danville on Tuesday to open Piedmont District play. The game will begin at 7 p.m.
Dan River 3, Patrick County 1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19)
The Patrick County High School volleyball team dropped a non-district road contest to Dan River on Thursday. The Wildcats won, 3-1, by scores of 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19.
PCHS was led by: Madi Heath (14 kills), Marissa (8 kills, 5 blocks), and Eliza Clifton (24 assists).
The Cougars (2-3) will return home on Tuesday for a Three Rivers District contest against Glenvar beginning at 7 p.m.
GOLF
PD teams compete in Danville
Piedmont District golf teams competed in a regular season match on Thursday at Danville Golf Club. Halifax County High School won the match with a team score of 314.
Halifax's Lukas Newton was the match medalist after shooting 71 on the day.
Mecklenburg, Magna Vista, Tunstall, and Bassett rounded out the top five teams.
Full results from Thursday's match are listed below.
PD teams will meet again on Tuesday at Beaver Creek Golf Club for a match hosted by Bassett High School.
Halifax County (314)
JD Cunningham 76
Lukas Newton 71
Jack Morgan 82
Brian Cole 89
Nathan Hudson 85
Logan Chappell 89
Mecklenburg County (335)
Cameron Shiver 78
Taylor Seamans 82
Jackson Allgood 86
Gage Jones 89
Slate George 99
Eli Walker 101
Magna Vista (347)
Logan Williams 79
Luke Gardner 89
Landon Hall 88
Jaken Ford 92
Ethan Montrief 91
Austin Montrief 91
Tunstall (362)
Jordan Powell 92
Colton Payne 86
Patrick Snow 95
Luke Snow 97
Shaffer Boles 101
Tesla Vargas 89
Bassett (405)
Isaac Rodgers 89
Tate Jones 101
Keaton Martin 107
Noah Harper 108
Nate Nelson 115
Hayden Robertson 117
Martinsville
Abby Haskew 114
Gabriel 124
G.W.-Danville
Ella Payne 91