Area scores: Martinsville boys basketball moves on to region semifinals

Martinsville High School boys basketball team moved on to the Region 2C tournament semifinals with a quarterfinal win over Dan River on Tuesday, 62-39.
Jaylan Long led the Bulldogs with 15 points in the win, one of four to reach double-digit scoring. Terrell Dillard had 13 points, Keyshawn Kirby had 12, and Spencer Jones added 11.
Martinsville (12-9) will face Radford High School on Thursday at Roanoke College in the region semifinals. Radford (16-4) defeated Nelson County 62-45 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
The winner of Thursday's game is guaranteed a spot in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
Martinsville 62, Dan River 39
Dan River 8 2 15 14 — 39
Martinsville 15 15 17 13 — 62
DAN RIVER: D.Dickerson 9, Griffin 8, Glass 4, Brooks 3, Ferguson 11, Davis 4.
MARTINSVILLE: Smith 2, Jones 11, Kirby 12, Long 15, R.Dickerson 7, Martin 2, Dillard 13.
3-point goals: Dan River 4 (Ferguson 3, D.Dickerson), Martinsville 3 (Long, Dillard, R.Dickerson)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lord Botetourt 77, Bassett 72 (Tuesday)
The Bassett High School boys basketball team fell to Lord Botetourt 77-72 Tuesday in Botetourt in the Region 3D tournament quarterfinals.
The Bengals finish the season 11-12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Floyd County 68, Patrick County 51 (Tuesday)
Patrick County girls basketball fell to Floyd County 68-51 Tuesday in Stuart in the Region 2C tournament quarterfinals.
The Cougar finish the season 11-9.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Christiansburg 74, Magna Vista 63 (Monday)
The Magna Vista boys basketball team fell to Christiansburg 74-63 in the first round of the Region 3D tournament.
The Warriors finish the season 5-14.
Dan River 55, Patrick County 39 (Friday)
Patrick County High School boys basketball team fell to Dan River 55-39 on Friday in the Region 2C tournament.
Patrick County finished the season 0-18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northside 38, Bassett 26 (Monday)
Bassett girls basketball team fell to Northside 38-26 in the first round of the Region 3D tournament.
The Bengals finished the regular season 3-19.
Dan River 50, Martinsville 48 (Friday)
Martinsville High School's girls basketball team fell to Dan River 50-48 Friday in the Region 2C tournament first round.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season 6-15.