Area scores: Martinsville boys basketball moves on to region semifinals

Martinsville High School boys basketball team moved on to the Region 2C tournament semifinals with a quarterfinal win over Dan River on Tuesday, 62-39.

Jaylan Long led the Bulldogs with 15 points in the win, one of four to reach double-digit scoring. Terrell Dillard had 13 points, Keyshawn Kirby had 12, and Spencer Jones added 11.

Martinsville (12-9) will face Radford High School on Thursday at Roanoke College in the region semifinals. Radford (16-4) defeated Nelson County 62-45 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

The winner of Thursday's game is guaranteed a spot in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

Martinsville 62, Dan River 39

Dan River 8 2 15 14 — 39

Martinsville 15 15 17 13 — 62

DAN RIVER: D.Dickerson 9, Griffin 8, Glass 4, Brooks 3, Ferguson 11, Davis 4.

MARTINSVILLE: Smith 2, Jones 11, Kirby 12, Long 15, R.Dickerson 7, Martin 2, Dillard 13.

3-point goals: Dan River 4 (Ferguson 3, D.Dickerson), Martinsville 3 (Long, Dillard, R.Dickerson)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lord Botetourt 77, Bassett 72 (Tuesday)

The Bassett High School boys basketball team fell to Lord Botetourt 77-72 Tuesday in Botetourt in the Region 3D tournament quarterfinals.

The Bengals finish the season 11-12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Floyd County 68, Patrick County 51 (Tuesday)

Patrick County girls basketball fell to Floyd County 68-51 Tuesday in Stuart in the Region 2C tournament quarterfinals.

The Cougar finish the season 11-9.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Christiansburg 74, Magna Vista 63 (Monday)

The Magna Vista boys basketball team fell to Christiansburg 74-63 in the first round of the Region 3D tournament.

The Warriors finish the season 5-14.

Dan River 55, Patrick County 39 (Friday)

Patrick County High School boys basketball team fell to Dan River 55-39 on Friday in the Region 2C tournament.

Patrick County finished the season 0-18.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northside 38, Bassett 26 (Monday)

Bassett girls basketball team fell to Northside 38-26 in the first round of the Region 3D tournament.

The Bengals finished the regular season 3-19.

Dan River 50, Martinsville 48 (Friday)

Martinsville High School's girls basketball team fell to Dan River 50-48 Friday in the Region 2C tournament first round.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 6-15.