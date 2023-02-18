REGION 2C BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND

Martinsville 69, Chatham 51

The Martinsville High School boys basketball team opened the Region 2C Tournament on Friday with a 69-51 win over Chatham High School.

Friday's game was played at Martinsville Middle School.

Emarious Tinsley and Caleb Joyce had 15 points each to lead Bulldogs in the win.

Jonavan Coles had a game-high 21 points for the Cavaliers. Brenden Hedrick added 11 and Steven Glass had 10.

With the win, Martinsville (11-11) moves on to the region quarterfinals, where they'll play Gretna High School. The Bulldogs will travel to Gretna on Tuesday, with game time still to be determined.

REGION 2C GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND

Martinsville 65, Gretna 63

The Martinsville High School girls basketball team squeaked out a road win on FRiday, 65-62, over Gretna High School in the first round of the Region 2C tournament.

The Bulldogs will next travel to Chatham High School to face the Cavaliers in the region quarterfinals. The game is scheduled for Monday, with tipoff time still to be determined.

REGION 3D GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT PLAY-IN

Abingdon 37, Bassett 30

The Bassett High School girls basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday in a 37-30 loss to Abingdon High School, at BHS.

The Bengals finish the season 6-18.

REGION 3D BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT PLAY-IN

William Byrd 84, Magna Vista 74

The Magna Vista boys basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday in Vinton in an 84-74 loss to William Byrd.

The Warriors finish the season 7-17.