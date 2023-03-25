BOYS SOCCER

Martinsville 1, Carroll County 0

The Martinsville High School boys soccer team started the season on Friday with a 1-0 home win over Carroll County High School.

Andy Garcia scored the game-winning goal for the Bulldogs on a penalty kick in the 76th minute.

Ludwin Chavez had nine saves in the shutout win for Martinsville.

The Bulldogs (1-0) will next travel to G.W.-Danville High School on Monday for a Piedmont District game beginning at 6 p.m.

Radford 3, Patrick County 0

The Patrick County High School boys soccer team fell to Radford High School, 3-0, in a non-district road contest on Friday.

The Cougars will return home on Wednesday for a Piedmont District contest against Tunstall High School beginning at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Carroll County 4, Bassett 0

The Bassett High School baseball team dropped a non-district road game on Friday, falling to Carroll County High School, 4-0.

The Bengals (3-2) will next return home on Wednesday for a rivalry game against Martinsville High School beginning at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chestnut Ridge (PA) 4, Patrick County 2

The Patrick County High School softball team began play in the Battle of the Bases tournament at Ben Franklin Middle School on Friday. The Cougars lost their first game, 4-2, to Chestnut Ridge High School, from New Paris, Pennsylvania.

Journey Moore took the loss for the Cougars, despite pitching a complete game and only allowing one earned run. Moore had seven strikeouts.

Lauren Fulcher had two hits and two RBIs at the plate for PCHS. Moore and Brylee Pike each also had hits in the loss.

The Cougars were back in action at BFMS on Saturday for two more games. Results were too late for publication.

PCHS (3-2) will next travel to Floyd County High School on Monday for a 5 p.m. non-district game.

Carroll County 7, Bassett 2

The Bassett High School softball team snapped a two-game winning streak with a 7-2 non-district road loss at Carroll County High School on Friday.

The Bengals (3-2) will play another non-district road game on Monday at Dan River High School beginning at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Alleghany 6, Bassett 3

The Bassett High School boys tennis team fell to visiting Alleghany High School on Friday, 6-3.

The Bengals (2-2) will next travel to G.W.-Danville High School on Monday for a Piedmont District match beginning at 4:30 p.m.