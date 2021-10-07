Area Scores: Martinsville football wins at Chatham; Magna Vista football falls in PD contest; Magna Vista, Bassett pick up volleyball wins

Halifax 45, Magna Vista 26

Magna Vista made a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against Halifax County, but the Warriors defense couldn't stop the Comets in a 45-26 Piedmont District loss in Ridgeway.

After scoring on a last second heave into the endzone as time expired to take a 14-6 lead at the half, Halifax came out in the second half scoring a touchdown and a field goal in the third quarter and three more TDs in the fourth.

The Comets opened the second half scoring with a 30-yard interception returned for a touchdown by safety Qualik Tucker to go up by 18 midway through the third.

The biggest turning point for the Comets came early in the final frame. On the first drive of the fourth quarter, Dakii Chandler fumbled a snap and recovered it himself, turning the mistake into a more than 20-yard gain. Two plays later Mikyler Smalls scored a 1-yard touchdown to make the score 31-13.

On the ensuing kickoff, Halifax kicked it short, and Magna Vista recovered at midfield. But an offsides call on the Comets gave them another kick. Halifax turned the penalty into an opportunity, recovering an onside kick to retain possession.