 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Storage Center
featured top story editor's pick

Area Scores: Martinsville girls basketball gets win No. 1; Magna Vista boys fall to Chatham

  • 0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Martinsville 40, Dan River 34

Martinsville outscored Dan River, 16-9, in the fourth quarter for a 40-34 non-district win on Monday.

Fonshay Moyer and Yoshikoe Moyer each had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Alicea Farmer had a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds for Dan River, while Q'Lexus Stork chipped in nine points. 

Martinsville (1-3) will return home on Tuesday for a Piedmont District contest against Mecklenburg County. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chatham 69, Magna Vista 68

The Magna Vista boys basketball team fell in a non-district road contest to Chatham High School, on Monday, 69-68.

People are also reading…

Javin Hairston led all scorers with 34 points for Magna Vista. Jaken Ford added 12.

Jonavan Coles and Alex Owens finish tied with team-highs of 26 points apiece for Chatham, and Kendell Sanders added 14.

The Warriors (1-5) will return home on Tuesday for a Piedmont District contest against G.W.-Danville. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FANFARE

FANFARE

The Piedmont Hustle girls basketball teams participated in the December Bash Tournament on December 3 in Hillsville.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert