Area Scores: Martinsville girls basketball gets win No. 1; Magna Vista boys fall to Chatham

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Martinsville 40, Dan River 34

Martinsville outscored Dan River, 16-9, in the fourth quarter for a 40-34 non-district win on Monday.

Fonshay Moyer and Yoshikoe Moyer each had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Alicea Farmer had a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds for Dan River, while Q'Lexus Stork chipped in nine points.

Martinsville (1-3) will return home on Tuesday for a Piedmont District contest against Mecklenburg County. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chatham 69, Magna Vista 68

The Magna Vista boys basketball team fell in a non-district road contest to Chatham High School, on Monday, 69-68.

Javin Hairston led all scorers with 34 points for Magna Vista. Jaken Ford added 12.

Jonavan Coles and Alex Owens finish tied with team-highs of 26 points apiece for Chatham, and Kendell Sanders added 14.

The Warriors (1-5) will return home on Tuesday for a Piedmont District contest against G.W.-Danville. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.