VOLLEYBALL
Martinsville 3, William Fleming 0 (25-7 25-15 25-10)
The Martinsville High School volleyball opened the season on Thursday with a 3-0 road win over William Fleming High School on Thursday. The Bulldogs won by scores of 25-7 25-15 25-10.
Martinsville was led by: Aubrey Blankenbaker (5 aces, 2 kills, 12 assists, 4 digs), Kassidy Dodson (2 kills), Juliann Brown (4 aces, 1 block), Makayla Warren (2 aces, 2 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs), Yoshi Moyer (11 aces, 2 kills, 7 digs), Nayti Patel (5 aces, 15 digs), and Ma’layah Brown (5 kills).
The Bulldogs (1-0) will come home on Tuesday to again face William Fleming at 7 p.m.
GOLF
PD teams compete at Forest Park
Piedmont District golf teams met for the third time for a regular season match on Thursday at Forest Park Country Club.
Halifax County High School led the way shooting 298 as a team. Mecklenburg County High School finished second, shooting 315 as a team, and Magna Vista finished third, shooting 322.
Halifax's JD Cunningham was the match medalist after shooting a 69 on the day.
Full results from the match are listed below.
PD teams will meet again on Monday for a match hosted by G.W.-Danville at Danville Country Club.
Piedmont District Match No. 3
Thursday at Forest Park Country Club
Halifax County (298)
JD Cunningham 69
Lukas Newton 75
Jack Morgan 79
Brian Cole 75
Nathan Hudson 81
Logan Chappell 82
Mecklenburg County (315)
Cameron Shiver 72
Taylor Seamans 79
Jackson Allgood 83
Gage Jones 81
Slate George 92
Eli Walker 91
Magna Vista (322)
Logan Williams 72
Luke Gardner 76
Landon Hall 89
Jaken Ford 85
Ethan Montrief 89
Austin Montrief 102
Tunstall (333)
Jordan Powell 84
Colton Payne 76
Patrick Snow 79
Shaffer Boles 94
Jackson Jones 108
Bassett (384)
Isaac Rodgers 77
Tate Jones 103
Keaton Martin 97
Noah Harper 108
Nate Nelson 107
Hayden Robertson 109
Martinsville
Abby Haskew 115
Gabriel Davis 126
G.W.-Danville
Ella Payne 85