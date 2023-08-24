VOLLEYBALL

Martinsville 3, William Fleming 0 (25-7 25-15 25-10)

The Martinsville High School volleyball opened the season on Thursday with a 3-0 road win over William Fleming High School on Thursday. The Bulldogs won by scores of 25-7 25-15 25-10.

Martinsville was led by: Aubrey Blankenbaker (5 aces, 2 kills, 12 assists, 4 digs), Kassidy Dodson (2 kills), Juliann Brown (4 aces, 1 block), Makayla Warren (2 aces, 2 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs), Yoshi Moyer (11 aces, 2 kills, 7 digs), Nayti Patel (5 aces, 15 digs), and Ma’layah Brown (5 kills).

The Bulldogs (1-0) will come home on Tuesday to again face William Fleming at 7 p.m.

GOLF

PD teams compete at Forest Park

Piedmont District golf teams met for the third time for a regular season match on Thursday at Forest Park Country Club.

Halifax County High School led the way shooting 298 as a team. Mecklenburg County High School finished second, shooting 315 as a team, and Magna Vista finished third, shooting 322.

Halifax's JD Cunningham was the match medalist after shooting a 69 on the day.

Full results from the match are listed below.

PD teams will meet again on Monday for a match hosted by G.W.-Danville at Danville Country Club.

Piedmont District Match No. 3

Thursday at Forest Park Country Club

Halifax County (298)

JD Cunningham 69

Lukas Newton 75

Jack Morgan 79

Brian Cole 75

Nathan Hudson 81

Logan Chappell 82

Mecklenburg County (315)

Cameron Shiver 72

Taylor Seamans 79

Jackson Allgood 83

Gage Jones 81

Slate George 92

Eli Walker 91

Magna Vista (322)

Logan Williams 72

Luke Gardner 76

Landon Hall 89

Jaken Ford 85

Ethan Montrief 89

Austin Montrief 102

Tunstall (333)

Jordan Powell 84

Colton Payne 76

Patrick Snow 79

Shaffer Boles 94

Jackson Jones 108

Bassett (384)

Isaac Rodgers 77

Tate Jones 103

Keaton Martin 97

Noah Harper 108

Nate Nelson 107

Hayden Robertson 109

Martinsville

Abby Haskew 115

Gabriel Davis 126

G.W.-Danville

Ella Payne 85