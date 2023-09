VOLLEYBALL

Martinsville 3, G.W.-Danville 0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-12) (Thursday)

The Martinsville High School volleyball defeated G.W.-Danville, 3-0, on Thursday at Martinsville Middle School. The Bulldogs won by scores of 25-9, 25-17, 25-12.

The Bulldogs improve to 3-3 on the year, and 1-1 in Piedmont District play. They'll return home on Monday for a non-district contest against Patrick County beginning at 7 p.m.