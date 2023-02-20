BASEBALL

Patriots go 2-2 in Tennessee

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team traveled to Tennessee this weekend, and came home with two wins and two losses.

The Patriots defeated Roane State in two games on Saturday, 3-1 and 11-3.

In Game 1 on Saturday, P&HCC scored two runs in the top of the seventh to break a 1-1 tie and pull away with the win.

In Game 2, the Patriots opened the contest with four runs in the top of the first, and seven more in the third.

The Patriots weren’t as successful on Sunday against Walters State Community College. Walters State won Game 1, 8-4, and Game 2, 10-4.

P&HCC (4-5) will play its first home games of the season this weekend, a three game series against Cleveland Community College. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., and a single game on Sunday beginning at noon.

All P&HCC home baseball games this season will be played at Dan Daniel Memorial Park, in Danville.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

P&HCC wins two straight

Since falling in a road contest at Catawba Valley Community College on Tuesday, The Patrick & Henry Community College men’s basketball team bounce back with two straight wins over the weekend.

The Patriots defeated Lenoir Community College, 94-85, on Thursday at home behind 24 points and nine rebounds by Kevon Ferrell. Carlos Raven and Anthony Wright added 14 points each, and Jaylen Faber had 13.

P&HCC went back on the road on Sunday and came home with an 80-65 win over Pitt Community College.

With Sunday’s victory, the Patriots improve to 12-11 on the year, and 10-11 in conference play. They’ll finish the regular season on Thursday at Southwest Virginia. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

P&HCC goes 1-1 on the weekend

The Patrick & Henry Community College women’s basketball fell to Catawba Valley Community College, 81-72, in a home game on Friday, but bounced back with a home win over Fayetteville Tech on Sunday, 66-61.

On Friday, the two teams were tied, 58-58, going into the fourth quarter before Catawba pulled away in the end.

Ty’Nasia Witcher led the Patriots with 25 points in the loss. Perisa Singletary had 19, Nathalia Nascimento had 13, and Quanadra Tunstall had 12.

Witcher also led P&HCC in Sunday’s win, scoring 29 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Tunstall added 13 points in the win.

P&HCC (11-11, 5-11) will next travel to Southwest Virginia on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game, and will finish the regular season at home on Sunday when they take on Richard Bland College at 1 p.m.